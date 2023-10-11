KGS, Quantum Volts and Quantum Mobility Join Forces to Drive Sustainable Mobility Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KGS PTE LTD , Quantum Volts PTE LTD , and Quantum Mobility PTE LTD Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 10th October 2023 for Collaborative Electric Mobility Initiatives.

Singapore's commitment to sustainable mobility takes a significant leap forward today as three prominent local companies, KGS PTE LTD, Quantum Volts PTE LTD, and Quantum Mobility PTE LTD, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pave the way for innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

MOU Signing between Quantum Mobility, Quantum Volts and KGS held at Blk 79 Ayer Rajah Crescent.

KGS PTE LTD is a battery recycling company, Quantum Volts PTE LTD specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and Quantum Mobility PTE LTD is a pioneering electric motorcycle company. The newly forged partnership aims to address the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility while promoting responsible environmental practices.

Under the MOU, the three companies will collaborate on various projects and initiatives aimed at promoting electric mobility adoption across Singapore and beyond. The key objectives of this partnership include:

Sustainable Battery Solutions: KGS PTE LTD will work closely with Quantum Mobility PTE LTD and Quantum Volts Pte Ltd to implement advanced battery recycling methodologies for electric motorcycle batteries. This collaboration will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of electric two-wheelers.

Circular Economy Approach: KGS PTE LTD and Quantum Volts PTE LTD will cooperate to promote the recycling and repurposing of EV batteries, fostering a circular economy approach that minimizes waste and maximizes resource efficiency.

Public Awareness Campaigns: The three companies will jointly launch public awareness campaigns to educate Singaporeans about the benefits of electric motorcycles, sustainable battery technologies, and the importance of responsible waste management.

In a joint statement, the Representatives of KGS PTE LTD, Quantum Volts PTE LTD, and Quantum Mobility PTE LTD expressed their excitement about this collaboration and its potential impact:

"We are thrilled to embark on this innovative journey together. By pooling our expertise and resources, we believe we can make a significant difference in Singapore's mobility landscape. Our collective goal is to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for our city and its residents."

This MOU signifies a major step towards Singapore's ambition to become a leader in sustainable transportation and reinforces the nation's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration between KGS PTE LTD, Quantum Volts PTE LTD, and Quantum Mobility PTE LTD underscores the importance of private sector engagement in driving sustainable solutions for the benefit of society and the environment.

About KGS PTE LTD:

KGS PTE LTD is a leading battery recycling company dedicated to providing sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions for battery waste management. They are committed to reducing the environmental impact of battery production and disposal.

About Quantum Volts PTE LTD:

Quantum Volts PTE LTD is an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions company, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of clean energy transportation. They design and develop cutting-edge charging technologies for a cleaner and greener future.

About Quantum Mobility PTE LTD:

Quantum Mobility PTE LTD is an innovative electric motorcycle company focused on accelerating the adoption of electric motorcycles and providing eco-friendly, efficient, and reliable electric two-wheelers. They are dedicated to revolutionizing urban mobility with sustainable electric solutions.

For more information about Quantum Mobility and their electric motorcycle, please visit [www.quantum-ev.co].

