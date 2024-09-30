JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahf, a men's personal care brand from PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, proudly presents Kahforward 2024, an inclusive movement themed #LangkahBerdampak. The event runs for two days, from September 28-29, 2024, at Indonesia Arena.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s First Step in Indonesia with Kahforward Inspires Youth to Take Impactful Action

One of the event's key highlights is the appearance of undefeated former UFC world champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov from Russia, as the global speaker. This is a significant moment as it marks Khabib first-ever visit to Indonesia, where he inspires Kahfbro by emphasizing the importance of taking meaningful steps in life.

Kahforward 2024 focuses on the #LangkahBerdampak initiative, urging Indonesia's youth to begin a journey filled with positive impact. With the tagline "Begin the Purposeful Journey," Khabib encourages the young generation to take small, impactful steps that contribute to personal, professional, and social change.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared, "I believe we all have the capacity to make a positive impact. I hope that by building schools in my hometown, I can help improve the quality of life for the local community. This effort isn't just about today, but also about leaving a lasting legacy."

Kahf, through the Kahforward movement and #LangkahBerdampak theme, shares the values embodied by Khabib who was known for his unwavering discipline, determination, and faith. As a former UFC world champion, Khabib serves as a powerful source of inspiration for Indonesia's youth. His life philosophy, centered around taking small, purposeful steps, has led to significant change. Khabib encourages Kahfbro to begin their own purposeful journey, reminding them that every contribution towards good has the potential to create a widespread impact.

In addition to featuring Khabib, Kahforward 2024 hosts over 50 local and global speakers, offering a variety of engaging activities such as workshops, community networking, art and immersive installations, and the latest in men's grooming technology, including a robot perfume maker and skin-check analyzer.

Salman Subakat, CEO of NSEI ParagonCorp, stated, "This year's Kahforward calls on young people not just to dream but to take real, impactful steps toward a meaningful journey. Just like Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has inspired the world with his discipline and perseverance, we believe that every step, no matter how small, can create a huge impact. Khabib is not only a champion in the ring but also in life. Even after retiring from sports, he continues to stand for the values he believes in."

Kahforward 2024 remains committed to inspiring the young generation to begin their own purposeful journey and create far-reaching impacts. For more information, visit kahforward.com or follow the official social media @kahfeveryday.

About Kahf

Kahf is a men's skincare brand under the umbrella of PT Paragon Technology and Innovation (Paragon). Founded by Nurhayati Subakat, who currently serves as Paragon's commissioner, this halal, nature-inspired men's skincare brand consistently prioritizes quality in supporting men in their various activities. Kahf carries the tagline "Jalan Yang Kupilih" (The Path I Choose) to demonstrate its commitment to spreading positive influence, accompanying men on every path they choose to become better individuals and make a positive impact on those around them. As a brand that supports men's activities, Kahf actively collaborates with various men's lifestyle communities to spread goodness in alignment with the chosen path. Kahf offers a range of modern men's skincare and facial care products developed through the use of advanced science and technology, backed by in-depth research, and dermatologically tested.

