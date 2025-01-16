Kia Syros SUV records 10,258 pre-orders, continuing impressive momentum following world premiere in December 2024

New family-focused SUV specifically designed for customers in India

Groundbreaking design, cutting-edge technology, advanced safety, sophisticated materials and exceptional space transform SUV sector

Kia Syros sales will begin on February 1 ; customer deliveries to follow shortly after

ANANTAPUR, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kia India has commenced mass production of the Kia Syros, a versatile SUV specifically designed to meet the needs of customers in India. Officially unveiled in December 2024, the Syros SUV sets new standards in design, technology, and space.

Kia India Begins Production of Syros SUV

Kia held a milestone ceremony at its plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India, to mark the beginning of Syros production, continuing the significant momentum built by the vehicle's world premiere in December 2024. The event was attended by senior Kia executives and employees, including Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, and Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India.

The Kia Syros recorded 10,258 pre-sales, signaling the significant market potential for the Syros in India.

The five-seat Syros SUV has been designed and engineered following in-depth analysis of local market trends to ensure that it precisely meets the needs of Indian consumers.

"We're delighted with the interest our customers in India have already shown in the new Kia Syros SUV," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "This is a positive sign ahead of the Syros's market introduction in India and a testament to Kia's customer-centric focus, delivering vehicles that provide value to our customers through the innovative features and services on offer."

The advanced design, practicality and connectivity features offered on the Syros have been key drivers in the initial market interest Kia has already received.

Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy effortlessly blends bold lines with functional versatility to create a unique, family-focused SUV with a striking, futuristic and sophisticated aesthetic.

Inside, the Syros's functionality and elegant design maximize interior space. The Syros also introduces innovative technology to set new standards in its class, meeting the demands of Indian consumers who are increasingly seeking the latest trends, features and sophisticated materials.

The model introduces first-in-segment rear sliding, reclining and ventilated seats, as well as cutting-edge connectivity with more than 80 connected features. The Syros also offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System, and first-in-segment Over-the-Air (OTA) software update capability.

Safety is further enhanced through Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 16 autonomous safety features, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, a 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. This is complemented by a comprehensive suite of 20 standard hi-safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, and Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, ensuring maximum protection for both driver and passengers.

Kia Syros sales will officially begin in India from February 1, with first customer deliveries to follow shortly after. Kia plans to expand the Syros's availability to markets in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions.

This new SUV is the latest locally tailored step in Kia's global commitment to provide its customers with sustainable mobility solutions that offer industry-leading technology and services.

For more information on the new Kia Syros, including powertrain, design and further product features, click here for the full World Premiere press release.

About Kia India

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires" aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 700 touchpoints across 300 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.

Visit - Kia Showroom

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia ( www.kia.com ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Since 1944 Kia has been providing mobility solutions. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia India