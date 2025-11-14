Kia holds ceremony for completion of Hwaseong EVO Plant East and groundbreaking for EVO Plant West at AutoLand Hwaseong

Customized vehicle production and eco-friendly technologies adopted, to establish Hyundai Motor Group's first PBV production hub

Kia to invest KRW 4 trillion in approximately 297,000 square-meter site to secure combined annual production capacity of 250,000 PBV units

100,000 PV5 units to be annually produced at EVO Plant East, and 150,000 PV7 and other PBV units at EVO Plant West

Kia to establish centralized production base in Korea to support global expansion of its PBV business

Launch of PBV Conversion Center for co-development of specialized PBV models with strategic partners, fostering a collaborative PBV ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today celebrated the completion of its dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) facility, the Hwaseong EVO Plant East and the breaking of ground for the EVO Plant West, a large-scale PBV production facility in Korea.

Kia Marks Milestone with Establishment of Future PBV Production Hub in Korea. (PRNewsfoto/Kia Corporation) View PDF

The ceremony was held at Kia's AutoLand Hwaseong plant, located in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. The event was attended by around 200 guests, including Min-seok Kim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea; Shinhak Moon, Vice Minister of Trade Industry and Resources (MOTIR) of the Republic of Korea; Dong Yeon Kim, Governor of Gyeonggi Province; Myeong-geun Jeong, Mayor of Hwaseong Special City, and local National Assembly members.

From Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) key executives in attendance included Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Ho Sung Song, Kia President and Global CEO; Sung Kim, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Strategic Planning Division; and Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Advanced Vehicle Planning (AVP) Division.

To support construction of the PBV-dedicated facilities – including the newly completed EVO Plant East and the EVO Plant West, scheduled for operation in 2027 – Kia has secured a site of 296,882 square meters and is investing approximately KRW 4 trillion in infrastructure and research and development.

Leveraging a combined annual capacity of 250,000 units, Kia plans to position the Hwaseong EVO Plant (East and West) as a future strategic hub to drive the global expansion of the company's PBV business.

Min-seok Kim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, said in his congratulatory remarks, "I am delighted to take part in the completion ceremony for Kia's Hwaseong EVO Plant East and the groundbreaking ceremony for EVO Plant West. We will usher in a new era of innovation in future mobility together with the automotive industry, embracing new challenges including electrification, autonomous driving, and AI."

Ho Sung Song, Kia President and Global CEO said, "Kia is leveraging the electrification of light commercial vehicles as a key opportunity to position PBVs as a core future business. As we continue our journey toward sustainable future mobility, Kia remains committed to becoming a trusted partner in building a better future for Korea — and for humanity as a whole."

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation