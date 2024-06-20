KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse Opens Two New Centres in the East, Bringing Nature-Inspired Learning to Young Minds

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babilou Family Singapore, a leading early childhood education provider, has unveiled two new KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse centres in the eastern part of Singapore. The premium preschool centres are nestled in the heart of East Coast and Mountbatten and offer children aged two months to 6 years a truly unique and immersive preschool experience. Combining innovative education and sustainable practices, these centres are a haven for young minds, fostering a love for learning and the environment amid nature's embrace.

A Nature Wonder for Winning Minds

KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ Mountbatten, one of the new centres in the east by Babilou Family Singapore A look at the Sensory Trail, leading to the Water Gallery and Discovery Sandbox that make up the outdoor play and learning space

The new KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse centres are enveloped by nature, and each occupies an average floor area of 2,800 square metres, providing vast open spaces for children to explore, discover, and thrive. The centres were designed in response to the growing demand from parents for preschools that go beyond education – they yearn for expansive, open areas where their children can engage in active play and connect with the natural world. This focus on outdoor learning is a proactive measure against the increasing prevalence of myopia in young children, as exposure to greenery and time away from screens offer many benefits for a child's holistic development.

Both centres are housed in heritage sites and feature expansive space layouts, allowing KiddiWinkie to introduce its specialised integrated outdoor learning spaces or learn-and-play nodes, such as a Sensory Trail, Nature Harvest, and an outdoor playground and splash park area. These nodes serve as dynamic classrooms, allowing educators to blend lessons seamlessly with the wonders of nature and foster a lifelong appreciation for learning and the environment in each child.

Sustainable Education™ - Planting Seeds for a Greener Future

At the heart of KiddiWinkie's approach lies its trademarked Sustainable Education™ curriculum. This unique curriculum is designed to nurture children to flourish and become conscientious individuals poised to make meaningful contributions to the world. The preschool's inquiry-based learning approach combines purposeful play and school readiness. The curriculum also emphasises English and Chinese, aiming to cultivate bilingual proficiency in children as part of preparation for the rigours of primary school.

The centres offer comprehensive programmes tailored to various age groups:

Infant Care (2 to 17 months): A nurturing environment featuring the Sensory Oasis™ multi-sensory room, a first in Singapore , that promotes relaxation and stimulation in infants as they explore their surroundings using all five senses.

A nurturing environment featuring the Sensory Oasis™ multi-sensory room, a first in , that promotes relaxation and stimulation in infants as they explore their surroundings using all five senses. Early Years (18 months to 3 years): An age-appropriate programme that fosters developmental milestones through structured play and interactive learning experiences.

An age-appropriate programme that fosters developmental milestones through structured play and interactive learning experiences. Preschool Years (4 to 6 years): Preparing children for primary school with a focus on inquiry-based learning, creative expression, and bilingual education.

Enrichment classes like FIITercise™, Artsy Fingers™, Cook & Bake, Playtinkers™, and the screen-free coding programme Tech Crafters™ complete the holistic learning experience.

Expanding Accessibility and Meeting Community Needs

Located at East Coast and Mountbatten, the new centres cater to the demand for premium preschools in the area, as identified by Babilou through its market research. By bringing premium early childhood education solutions to the East, KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse aims to support the community and create a learning environment for children to flourish.

"The beautiful new school in East Coast has amazing facilities with a huge outdoor area, a sandpit and playground, a reading corner, and more," said Margaryta Badegruber, a delighted parent whose child attends KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ East Coast. "We chose this school for the extensive outdoor time and great curriculum it offers. Our daughter finished her first week here and enjoys everything about the school! She looks forward to going (to school) every morning – this makes us very happy as parents."

Discover the wonders of learning at KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse. Interested parents are invited to Book A Tour and visit the centre's websites for more information:

Press materials for both KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse centres are available at the following links:

About KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse and Babilou Family Singapore

KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse is a premium preschool brand under Babilou Family Singapore, a subsidiary of Babilou Family Group. Babilou Family Group is a France-incorporated early childhood organisation with a network of over 1,000 nurseries and a presence in 10 countries worldwide. Babilou Family Singapore has grown to 62 education and learning centres islandwide, including Little Footprints Preschool and student care brand Learning Leap. KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse is known for inspiring children to become champions, not just in their minds but winners in their hearts. Central to this philosophy is the belief that a positive mindset and a winning attitude can take every child to the horizons of success. We celebrate the milestones and achievements of children as they develop and grow throughout their learning journey with us.

For more information, visit https://babilou-family.sg/.

SOURCE Babilou Family Singapore