Kilala Becomes Vietnam's Top Colored Contact Lenses Brand

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilala has emerged in the Vietnamese market and has become the leading online brand of colored contact lenses. According to TikTok sales ranking statistics, Kilala has now become the top colored contact lens brand in Vietnam. In addition, Kilala is also actively deploying offline channels, aiming to become the leading colored contact lens brand in all channels.

According to Kilala's overseas director Bruce, Kilala will have bigger brand moves in 2024. The brand is preparing a Vietnam spokesperson project and hopes to achieve brand localization. Kilala's success is the result of focusing on user needs. Bruce said that Kilala not only pays attention to users' needs for channels, but also pays attention to user needs for products. Kilala has always attached great importance to user experience and constantly innovates products. For example, Kilala is the first colored contact lens brand to add hyaluronic acid, which enables the product lenses to maintain full moisture and deeply relieve eye fatigue. At the same time, Kilala also researches medical-grade anti-blue light and anti-radiation technology. All these initiatives are aiming at providing users with a better product experience.

Kilala, as a colored contact lens brand that has been steadily taking root in the contact field for 13 years, has focused more on the creation of product strength and gradually formed its brand core competitiveness. In this fiercely competitive market, Kilala has a competitive moat. Kilala has an independent design team. Based on the large-scale user preference data in the past 12 years, it provides strong support for color design. Kilala has done a lot of research and analysis in the Vietnamese market and has maintained shopee store new frequency for a long time.

About Kilala

Kilala was founded in 2011. As early as 2018, Kilala proposed the concept of "color eye makeup as base makeup". In 2021, the Kilala brand will be upgraded to a "professional beauty brand". Kilala brand products cover daily disposable contact lenses, monthly disposable contact lenses, half-year disposable contact lenses, and other full-cycle products. Kilala strives to create an eye health and fashion kingdom focusing on the comfort and beauty of colored lenses, bringing users a better product experience.

