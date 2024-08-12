Kilala Emerges as a Top Brand in Thailand's Colored Contact Lens Market

BANGKOK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since entering the Thai market in February 2024, Kilala has grown rapidly. Based on TikTok sales data, Kilala is currently the top colored contact lens brand in Thailand, leading the market. Additionally, Kilala is actively expanding into physical retail channels with the goal of becoming the foremost colored contact lens brand across all platforms.

Founded in 2011, Kilala has combined advanced contact lens technology with the latest trends in creative makeup. Beauty lovers can transform their daily routine with a primer that lets them change their eye color, creating a new first step in their beauty routine.

With the philosophy of "Bright Eyes, Bright Life," Kilala emphasizes the importance of both eye health and beauty. Kilala is dedicated to advancing contact lens technology to create more comfortable and stylish lenses for consumers. Kilala is the pioneering brand to integrate hyaluronic acid into colored contact lenses solutions, ensuring optimal hydration and reducing eye fatigue. Looking ahead, Kilala plans to launch products made with silicone hydrogel material. Committed to advancing lens technology, Kilala strives to offer consumers unparalleled comfort and effortless beauty.

As a leading contact lens brand, Kilala boasts an extensive range of colored contact lenses and related products, making their diverse product lineup a cornerstone of the most complete eye fashion ecosystem. Kilala offers daily, monthly and half-yearly lenses with or without prescription and in various diameters to ensure a comfortable fit. Currently Kilala has 123 different colored products on Shopee and 121 colored products on TikTok Shop, allowing consumers to choose and purchase based on their purchasing habits and preferences.

Kilala keeps working hard to provide consumers with better products and better services. The brand has successfully passed all the strict international safety certifications. At the same time, Kilala has studied the preferences of consumers in the Thailand market and done a lot of work on product colors. Kilala has made significant investments in social media campaigns to engage with fans and encourage their participation in Kilala's growth. Additionally, many TikTok KOLs are also recommending Kilala's products, making Kilala even more popular.

