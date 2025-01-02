KIM YEW INTEGRATED CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN FACILITIES MAINTENANCE

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Yew Integrated, a leader in the facilities management industry, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, marking four decades of innovation, resilience, and commitment to excellence. Founded in 1985, the company has evolved from a traditional term contractor to an Integrated Facilities Management firm, redefining industry standards with data-driven solutions, technology integration, and sustainable practices.

ACHIEVEMENTS THAT DEFINE EXCELLENCE

Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated, who is part of the new management team that took over since 2021

Over the past 40 years, Kim Yew Integrated's journey has been defined by groundbreaking achievements and a steadfast commitment to exceeding client expectations. Notable milestones include:

Certified Facilities Management Company (Gold Plus) : Achieving this prestigious SIFMA certification highlights the company's excellence in delivering high-quality facilities management services.





: Achieving this prestigious SIFMA certification highlights the company's excellence in delivering high-quality facilities management services. Sustainable Net Zero Organization (Gold Plus) : Recognised for its leadership in sustainability, Kim Yew Integrated has set benchmarks in implementing environmentally friendly practices.





: Recognised for its leadership in sustainability, Kim Yew Integrated has set benchmarks in implementing environmentally friendly practices. SIFMA Smart Technology Winner (2021, 2022, 2023) : Acknowledged three years in a row for its innovative use of smart technologies in facilities management.





: Acknowledged three years in a row for its innovative use of smart technologies in facilities management. Sustainability (Small Enterprise) Merit (2023) : Honoured for its outstanding contributions to sustainability within the small enterprise category.





: Honoured for its outstanding contributions to sustainability within the small enterprise category. Outstanding FM Service Provider (Open) Merit (2022, 2023) : Recognised for its exceptional service delivery and client satisfaction.





: Recognised for its exceptional service delivery and client satisfaction. World Workplace Asia-Pacific Sustainability Merit (2024) : Celebrated for its dedication to advancing sustainability in the facilities management industry across the Asia-Pacific region.





: Celebrated for its dedication to advancing sustainability in the facilities management industry across the region. FM01 – M1 Certification : Kim Yew Integrated is the highest-certified local firm to meet this stringent standard, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for large-scale facilities management projects.





: Kim Yew Integrated is the highest-certified local firm to meet this stringent standard, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for large-scale facilities management projects. Pioneering Transformation: Transitioning from traditional term contracting to a holistic IFM approach, the company now leverages cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and innovative solutions to deliver unparalleled service quality.

ADAPTING TO EMERGING EXPECTATIONS

Since 2021, under the new shareholders, directors, and management team, Kim Yew Integrated has more than doubled its business, demonstrating its strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the post-COVID market. This growth reflects the company's ability to adapt to market demands while maintaining its core values of quality and reliability.

The facilities management landscape has undergone significant changes over the past decade, driven by digital transformation, sustainability goals, and rising client expectations. Kim Yew Integrated has embraced these challenges, emerging as a forward-thinking partner for businesses seeking efficient and sustainable facilities solutions. Through initiatives like green procurement, carbon tracking, and e-waste recycling, the company has embedded environmental stewardship at the core of its operations.

"Celebrating 40 years is not just about looking back at what we've accomplished but also about looking ahead to the future," said Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated. "Our journey reflects our ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in a dynamic industry. We remain committed to providing sustainable and efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

A LEGACY OF COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION

Kim Yew Integrated has built lasting partnerships with government bodies, educational institutions, and leading corporations, providing customised facilities solutions that address complex challenges. These relationships reflect the company's unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions with a focus on excellence and reliability.

Looking to the future, Kim Yew Integrated plans to further its investments in innovation, particularly in areas such as robotics for cleaning and pest control, advanced data analytics, and expanded energy efficiency solutions. Collaborations with technology partners will continue to enhance its ability to deliver integrated, cutting-edge services.

COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

As a trusted leader in facilities management, Kim Yew Integrated upholds the highest standards of service quality, innovation, and ethical business practices. This commitment is the foundation of its long-standing relationships and reflects its dedication to meeting and exceeding stakeholder expectations. This milestone underscores the dedication of Kim Yew Integrated's team and the trust placed in the company by its clients and partners. As it celebrates 40 years of success, the company reaffirms its mission to set new benchmarks in the facilities management industry, shaping a sustainable and innovative future.

Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated commented:

"Since November 2021, Kim Yew Integrated has achieved remarkable growth and reached key milestones. This progress would not have been possible without the unwavering trust, support, and collaboration of our clients, people, and partners. As we celebrate our 40th Anniversary, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey and success. Together, we aspire to continue growing and creating positive impact for many years to come."

SOURCE Kim Yew Integrated