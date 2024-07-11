BRITISH FOOTBALL CLUB LAUNCHES CRYPTO FRIENDLY SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

NORFOLK, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Lynn Town FC is delighted to welcome our first ever crypto partner "Neuracat on Solana" who will sponsor our first team's home and away shorts next season.

This unique partnership is the first of its kind by a Solana based memecoin; previous examples of memecoin sponsorships include Floki Inu a ERC-20 memecoin which sponsored Italy's SSC Napoli, Spain's Cadiz and India's Kerala Blasters.

King's Lynn Town Football Club welcomes crypto partner "NEURACAT ON SOLANA” (PRNewsfoto/EZWEBIN CO., LTD)

NeuraCat is a cat-themed memecoin inspired by the first ever meme created using only the power of telepathy. While on a flight to Austin, Noland Arbaugh, the first ever user of the Neuralink (Elon Musks' neurotechnology company), made the NeuraCat meme and uploaded a video of its creation to X. Shortly after, NeuraCat on Solana was launched around the NeuraCat meme.

The NeuraCat team said "The NeuraCat community's goal is to become the biggest cat memecoin in the world. It comprises a community of Neuralink enthusiasts, and its members view itself as Noland Arbaugh's biggest fans. We are excited to spread our presence to the broader sports community, first with this partnership with King's Lynn Town FC!"

"There are many cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the football community, and through this partnership with King's Lynn Town FC, NeuraCat on Solana hopes to invite anyone who is interested in memecoins, chess, Civilization VI, and innovative technologies like Neuralink to join its burgeoning community."

Chairman Stephen Cleeve responded "I am so excited to be sharing this first of its kind partnership with NeuraCat on Solana. We are in unprecedented times and in keeping up with trends and through this partnership, the club will also launch various crypto friendly sponsorship options. We have officially established our ERC20 and Solana based club addresses. For any inquiries, please contact us and we would be excited to explore crypto partnership opportunities with you."

About NeuraCat on Solana

NeuraCat is a cat-themed memecoin inspired by the first ever meme created using only the power of telepathy. While on a flight to Austin, Noland Arbaugh, the first ever user of the Neuralink (Elon Musks' neurotechnology company), made the NeuraCat meme and uploaded a video of its creation to X. Shortly after, NeuraCat on Solana was launched around the NeuraCat meme.

The community regularly hosts Twitch streams for Chess and Sid Meier's Civilization VI, in honor of Noland Arbaugh's favorite games, and it is currently united in its lofty goal of becoming the first memecoin community to reach Grandmaster rank in Chess.

It has allocated 1% of its total token supply to Noland, out of appreciation to him for creating the meme, and it aims to one day onboard Noland himself to the community. In doing so, the NeuraCat community hopes to help dispel social stigmas against Neuralink, as well as other brain-machine interfaces, by interacting with Noland and educating the general public.

NCAT on Solana Contract Address: 82Rc22mnyHrmBGwj15rhYhFzVrU3bgFkjNtV3iHjpump

About King's Lynn Town Football Club

King's Lynn Town Football Club is a National League North football club based in King's Lynn, Norfolk, England. Nicknamed 'The Linnets', it plays at the Walks. Its roots can be traced back to at least 1881. The club has a thriving academy which has already produced its first Premier League player in Joe Taylor and has developed and sold players to the Championship, League 1 and 2, the National League and the National League North and South – all in just a few short years. The club was voted Community Club of the Year in 2023 and with its charity, Linnets in the Community, it has made a huge difference to the lives of local residents.

Since Stephen Cleeve's arrival in 2016, the club has beaten Port Vale and Doncaster in the FA Cup as well as playing Portsmouth, Walsall and Stevenage in the same competition. The club has had two promotions in recent years and with a successful network of teams at all age groups, from Under 23's to Under 6's, the best is yet to come.

KLTFC team Solana Address: KLTFC.sol

KLTFC team Ethereum Address: KLTFC.eth

For any crypto contributions, please send them directly to the two addresses above (depending on which chain is used). For any further inquiries on how we can work with you to provide national exposure to your crypto project, please feel free to contact us directly.

Media Contact:

King's Lynn Town Football Club

[email protected]

NeuraCat on Solana

@neuracatsol on X (formerly Twitter)

SOURCE Kings' Lynn Town Football Club