Kingsoft Office and FPT Enter Strategic Partnership to Accelerate WPS 365 and Global Delivery Collaboration

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kingsoft Office, a leading Chinese office software company, and global IT services provider, FPT, today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate closely on the localization of WPS 365 in Vietnam, user growth initiatives, joint solution development, and global delivery services, with the shared goal of accelerating digital transformation for organizational users in Vietnam and across global markets.

Mr. Phạm Thanh Tuấn, CEO of FPT China, FPT Corporation,(second from left), and Mr. Ning Zhang, General Manager of Kingsoft Office Ecosystem Partnership (second from right), witness the signing ceremony.

Deepening Engagement in Vietnam to Accelerate WPS 365 Localization

As one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital economies, Vietnam's digital economy accounted for 18.3% of GDP in 2024, growing at over 20%—more than three times the country's overall GDP growth rate. This rapid expansion positions Vietnam as a key global growth market for collaborative office solutions.

With digital transformation elevated to a national priority by the Vietnamese government, demand for intelligent and integrated workplace tools continues to rise. This strategic partnership is well aligned with Vietnam's market-specific localization requirements and evolving enterprise needs.

Pursuant to the MoU, Kingsoft Office and FPT will jointly advance the deep localization of WPS 365 in Vietnam, including Vietnamese language optimization and the development of localized features. Leveraging their respective product, technology, and solution capabilities, the two parties will pursue functional integration and co-develop joint solutions.

Through joint go-to-market and marketing initiatives, the partners aim to deliver co-branded, end-to-end intelligent office solutions tailored to the Vietnamese market, accelerating adoption across industries and driving user growth among enterprise, government, and individual segments.

Kingsoft Office has previously established a strong user base in Vietnam, with nearly 5 million monthly active devices achieved through the Vietnamese version of WPS Office. This has laid a solid foundation for the localization and market expansion of WPS 365.

Building on WPS Office, WPS 365 integrates core workplace applications, including messaging, meetings, calendars, email, and task management into a unified platform. With features such as compatibility with mainstream Office formats, intelligent productivity capabilities, seamless cross-device synchronization, and real-time multi-user collaboration, WPS 365 enables Vietnamese users to manage end-to-end work processes within a single platform, significantly enhancing productivity and collaboration efficiency.

This partnership is expected to further strengthen both parties' combined capabilities in Vietnam's digital workplace and delivery ecosystem, injecting new momentum into the digital transformation of organizational users nationwide.

Expanding Global Reach Through Professional Delivery Service

The MoU also reflects a shared commitment by both parties to jointly expand into global markets. Under the partnership, FPT will serve as Kingsoft Office's global delivery partner, providing WPS 365 implementation, training, and technical support in international markets, including Vietnam and Japan.

Kingsoft Office will provide product, technical, and enablement support, while both parties will work together to enhance customer success and overall service delivery capabilities across overseas markets. In parallel, Kingsoft Office will leverage its local ecosystem resources to support FPT's expansion in China, jointly empowering the global growth of Chinese enterprises.

Mr. Jiang Zhiqiang, Senior Vice President of Kingsoft Office, commented: "Since 1988, Kingsoft Office has been committed to the development and innovation of office software and has built a strong global user base. We look forward to working closely with our partners to combine our respective strengths and bring WPS 365 to global markets, delivering secure, efficient, and intelligent one-stop collaborative office solutions to users worldwide."

Mr. Phạm Thanh Tuấn, CEO of FPT China, FPT Corporation, added: "With our experienced expert teams and extensive global customer network, FPT is pleased to deepen its strategic cooperation with Kingsoft Office. Together, we aim to build a comprehensive and sustainable partnership that creates long-term business value for both parties and supports our joint expansion into international markets."

About Kingsoft Office

Kingsoft Office is a leading Chinese provider of office software products and services. With a comprehensive and diversified product portfolio, the company offers WPS Office, the WPS 365 collaborative office platform, and WPS AI applications, collectively addressing a full spectrum of needs ranging from individual productivity to enterprise-level collaboration.

Leveraging its strong product capabilities and long-term technology expertise, Kingsoft Office now serves users in more than 220 countries and regions worldwide. As of September 2025, its major products recorded 669 million monthly active devices and are available across a wide range of mainstream platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, operating in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

