Kingston International College and Tmall Campus Form Strategic Partnership to Build an Education Bridge Between Singapore and China

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingston International College (Singapore) and Tmall Campus have formed a strategic partnership that builds a strong bridge between Singapore and China's education ecosystems, creating new opportunities for students for both countries to learn, connect, and grow across borders.

This collaboration aims to co-develop, market, and deliver innovative academic and professional programs that combine real-world relevance with international exposure. By bringing together Kingston's strength in industry-aligned education and Tmall campus's vast digital ecosystem and community reach, the partnership will open new pathways for Chinese learners to experience Singapore's education and for Singapore learners to engage with China's fast-growing education and technology landscape.

Tmall Campus, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, specializes in digital campus services, providing smart campus, logistics, and industry-education integration solutions that enhance campus operations and student experiences. Serving over 16.5 million members with more than 4 billion annual campus interactions, Tmall Campus connects 700+ schools, 800+ retail outlets, 500+ campus clubs, and 60+ service partners across China, building a dynamic digital campus ecosystem that blends learning, lifestyle, and commerce.

"This partnership represents a new chapter in Singapore–China education collaboration," said Ms. Lucy Liu, Director of Kingston International College. "As we mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China, this collaboration carries even greater significance. By combining Tmall campus's digital reach with Kingston's industry-aligned education, we're not only connecting two education systems but also creating real pathways for students to gain global exposure, develop future-ready skills, and succeed in a rapidly changing world."

This education bridge comes at a pivotal moment, as both Singapore and China accelerate their efforts to nurture globally competitive talent. By linking Singapore's internationally recognized education quality and global connectivity with China's scale, digital innovation, and growing talent demand, the partnership will help to:

Equip students with skills that meet the needs of both economies;

Encourage cross-border learning and exchange of ideas;

Strengthen collaboration between industries, educators, and technology partners; and

Create a more inclusive and future-ready education model across Asia.

Together, Kingston and Tmall Campus aim to redefine what it means to learn and work in a connected Asia where education is not limited by geography but powered by shared innovation and opportunity.

About Kingston:

Kingston International College is an EduTrust-certified private education institution established in Singapore, with over 20 years of experience in delivering quality education programs. The college is committed to bridging academic learning with practical industry needs by collaborating with businesses across Singapore and the ASEAN region.

Kingston offers industry-aligned programs designed to enhance employability, emphasising mentoring, internships, and workplace readiness through its initiatives. The college's mission is to prepare students with relevant skills, sound knowledge, and professional attributes to succeed in a rapidly evolving global and digital economy. For more information about Kingston International College, visit: www.kingston.edu.sg/.

