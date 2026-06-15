Kingworld Medicines Group (01110.HK) Signs MOU to Pursue Exclusive Distribution Rights for Two Lingnan Formula Products

Targeting Full-Channel Sales Coverage in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Cross-border E-commerce

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingworld Medicines Group Limited ("Kingworld Medicines" or the "Group", Stock Code: 01110.HK) announced that Morning Gold Medicine Company Limited ("Morning Gold"), a connected person of the Group, has entered into a memoranda of understanding (the "R&D MOUs") with Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine ("Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital") in relation to the research and development ("R&D") cooperation of the products "Zizhu Leaf Cleansing Solution" and "Modified Gastrodia Brain-Health Formula" (collectively, the "Products"). The parties intend to collaborate closely on the R&D of the Products, including clinical research, regulatory registration and commercialisation. At the same time, Morning Gold has also entered into separate memoranda of understanding (the "Distribution MOUs") with the Group, pursuant to which Morning Gold intends to appoint the Group as the sole and exclusive distributor of the Products, covering Hong Kong, Mainland China and cross-border e-commerce channels.

"Zizhu Leaf Cleansing Solution" is a Lingnan formula that has been used within Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital and in respect of which clinical observation data and application experience have been accumulated over time. The product has been applied in cases involving skin burns, diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores. "Modified Gastrodia Brain-Health Formula" was developed with reference to Gastrodia Brain-Health Granules, which are currently used within Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital for symptoms associated with upward disturbance of wind-phlegm, including dizziness, headache, memory impairment and insomnia.

As a connected party and important customer of the Group, Morning Gold has preliminarily agreed commercial cooperation terms with Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital. In the initial phase, each Product is expected to be registered in Hong Kong as an HKC category proprietary Chinese medicine by a subsidiary of Morning Gold. Upon obtaining approval, Morning Gold will organise production and, together with Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital, commence commercialisation. The Distribution MOUs entered into simultaneously between Morning Gold and the Group indicate that Morning Gold intends to appoint the Group as the sole and exclusive distributor of the two Products across all channels, including retail, hospital and online platforms. Morning Gold has agreed that, during the term of the Distribution MOUs and the definitive agreements, it will not appoint any third-party distributors for the distribution of the Products within the agreed scope. The Group will be responsible for overall marketing, distribution network development and sales of the Products, while Morning Gold will ensure compliant production, stable supply and provision of necessary product documentation and support. Distribution is expected to commence first in Hong Kong and cross-border channels, followed by expansion into Mainland China upon obtaining the national drug registration approval.

Mr. Zhao Lisheng, Chairman of Kingworld Medicines, said: "This collaboration marks a significant breakthrough in the Group's strategic positioning within the healthcare sector—from our traditional role as a sole agent and distributor to proactively sourcing high-quality products at their origin. The Products are developed from years of clinical practice at Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital, with proven efficacy and well-established applications, providing a solid foundation for market adoption.

The Group has been granted exclusive distribution rights for the Products across Hong Kong, Mainland China, and cross-border e-commerce channels. This not only directly enriches our healthcare product portfolio but also creates strong synergies with our existing distribution network and channel resources, fully leveraging the channel capabilities and market influence we have built over three decades in the healthcare industry."

Mr. Zhao added, "Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital has a number of national key specialties and high-level medical centers, as well as professional research platforms. It has long been dedicated to the R&D, and clinical translation, of in-hospital specialty Chinese medicine preparations. Morning Gold has wholly owned proprietary Chinese medicine manufacturing enterprises in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong that comply with GMP standards, and focuses on the research, development and production of high-quality proprietary Chinese medicines. Leveraging this collaboration as a model, we will continue to extend upstream to source high-quality products with strong clinical validation, introducing more effective and widely recognized healthcare products. At the same time, we will accelerate the development of our omni-channel commercialization strategy to drive sustainable business growth for the Group."

- Ends –

About Kingworld Medicines Group (Stock Code: 01110.HK)

Kingworld Medicines Group (Stock Code: 01110.HK) has been committed to building a comprehensive upstream and downstream supply chain system for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for over 30 years, with its business footprint currently covering 34 provinces and municipalities across China, and has built a full-channel integrated healthcare service system. Through Shenzhen Kingworld Medicines, the Group is principally engaged in the agency distribution of branded imported pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China, representing a wide range of renowned healthcare brands, including Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, Seirogan and Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil. The Group has established a leading position in the industry as a branded pharmaceutical and healthcare products distributor. For more information, please visit https://www.kingworld.com.cn/.

About Morning Gold Medicine Company Limited

Morning Gold Medicine Company Limited was incorporated in Hong Kong in 1999. The company wholly owns proprietary Chinese medicine manufacturing enterprises in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong that comply with GMP standards, and focuses on the research, development and production of high-quality proprietary Chinese medicines.

About Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine

Founded in 1965, Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital is a Grade 3A modern Chinese medicine hospital integrating medical services, teaching, research, rehabilitation, and preventive healthcare. In terms of disciplines and research, the hospital has established two national key specialties, four national advantageous specialties in Chinese medicine, and a number of provincial and municipal key specialties. It has also successfully developed a number of high-level clinical medical centers, including the China Chest Pain Center, the National Advanced Stroke Center, and the Guangdong Provincial Grade III Trauma Center. Dongguan City Chinese Medicine Hospital also actively leverages university-government co-development resources to advance the development of a high-level research-oriented hospital. It has established the Dongguan Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, the Dongguan Orthopedics and Traumatology Research Center, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Chinese Medicine Engineering Technology Research Institute. Its project "Construction of a 5G-based Regional Chinese Medicine Service System" was selected as a national pilot project for 5G + medical and healthcare applications, and its Orthopedics and Traumatology Research Center has been included in the national key hospital project for distinctive Chinese medicine specialties.

SOURCE Kingworld Medicines