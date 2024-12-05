KINN Enhances Wellness-Centric Offerings Across Portfolio of Hotels, Bringing Affordable Yet Mindful Accommodations to the City

The leading hospitality brand, best known for its flagship capsule hotel, KINN Capsule, strengthens its commitment to the well-being of its guests through uplifting in-house and partner experiences — while remaining one of Singapore's most value-for-money accommodation options.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote retreats and secluded spa locations often come first to mind when we think of wellness hotels; in land-scarce Singapore, hotels rarely benefit from proximity to mother nature or tranquil landscapes necessary for the same sense of serenity. But KINN Hospitality Concepts (KINN), its soft-minimalist concept hotels a hit among budget travellers to the region, still achieves guest well-being through wellness initiatives that side-step Singapore's geographical limitations.

Affordable Urban Wellness

Inside KINN Studios, one of KINN's centrally located Singapore properties at Keong Saik Road. The hotel occupies a beautifully restored heritage building.

From S$60 per night, guest stays at KINN's two centrally located properties — KINN Capsule and KINN Studios — come with access to a curation of wellness activities, taking place within their living quarters, common areas or at a partnering location. These perks are offered through existing partnerships with:

Safe Space™

A key partner of KINN, the digital mental health platform offers all guests access to free counselling sessions with counsellors-in-training and 10% off standard therapy services. Field Assembly

Located a two-minute walk from KINN Capsule, Field Assembly offers all guests complimentary fitness classes with innovative programming. Lighthouse Climbing

Complimentary climbing passes are available to the first 10 guests who register their interest every month. In-House Initiatives

Included with each private room at KINN Studios, an in-room "Wellness Kit", developed by KINN alongside wellness professionals, guides guests on a journey to unwind through thematic journaling prompts, a curated list of wellness podcasts and soothing somatic exercises.

More wellness-driven collaborations are on the horizon. In a time when holistic wellness has become a priority for many, KINN aims to make caring for the mind, body and soul accessible for people travelling to Singapore for leisure, work or transit.

Chayadi Karim, founder of KINN Hospitality Concepts, believes wellness goes beyond simply taking a holiday — it's about stepping away with intention, to refocus and rejuvenate. "It's about fostering an environment where guests can find a true escape from their daily lives. Many choose KINN for a well-deserved break, and our serene ambiance and thoughtfully designed spaces help them feel right at home."

Meaningful Connections: Fostering Physical, Mental and Social Wellness

At KINN, wellness is as much a solo endeavour as it is a community effort; a true sense of well-being flourishes in shared experiences, creating lasting impact.

Unlike traditional accommodation providers, KINN creates regular opportunities devised carefully to foster authentic connections, complimentary for all guests across its properties:

Wellness Wednesdays

Happening every Wednesday, the one-hour session brings guests together to engage in mindful handicraft activities interweaved with short group meditation sessions, facilitated by wellness professionals. Teatime Makan

Another signature event of KINN, happening on the first Tuesday of each month, creates opportunities for guests to bond over iconic Singapore titbits and snacks. Loco About Local

The KINN-branded live music event, happening once per quarter, spotlights local musicians and musical talents, giving them an opportunity to showcase their craft to guests and locals. The pristine, calm lobby of KINN Capsule transforms into an intimate, nightlife venue for the evening, creating a laidback atmosphere for travelling guests to interact with locals over drinks and snacks.

Through these community-centric initiatives that move beyond the conventional hotel approach of casual networking events or external, often pricey, experiences, cultural exchange takes centre stage and casual conversations turn into memorable connections — all without breaking bank.

Peaceful Rest: Designed with Security and Peace in Mind

For solo travellers, KINN deeply understands the travel anxiety that many face and, hence, the need for both physical security and peace of mind. The properties feature thoughtfully designed spaces that promote mental wellness through:

A 24-hour concierge service ensuring round-the-clock support. Digital passcode locks and secured entry after 10.30pm . Premium bedding and sound-dampening features. Daily cleaning service, maintaining a pristine environment for guests.

Feedback from KINN Capsule's female guests, some travelling solo for the first time, consistently deem a homely atmosphere and safety as highlights of their stay. "KINN Capsule isn't just about great aesthetics — it's my regular retreat for a restful night after working late in the city a few times each month," states Tiffanie, 30, whose law office is close to Boat Quay. "The front desk staff are always there to assist and, as a thoughtful touch, they greet me by name, making me feel genuinely welcome. I feel secure knowing the main entrance locks at 10.30pm, allowing entry only for guests, with added security at the dormitory level. The real standout, though, is the cleanliness of the washrooms, which truly enhances the overall hostel experience."

"Some guests enjoy the experience so much that they stay with us for one to two years," says Karim. "As we strive to nurture mental, physical, and social well-being, we place the utmost importance on providing a safe space for all our guests."

Genuine Experiences: A Mindful Way to Experience the City

All KINN properties are positioned in prime city-centre locations, offering travellers proximity to major attractions, popular dining spots and business hubs while being affordable. On top of that, KINN reimagines urban stays through:

Curated local experiences focusing on community, as seen in "Loco About Local". Partnerships with nearby wellness practitioners, such as Field Assembly. Regular mindfulness workshops and cultural activities, as seen in "Wellness Wednesdays". Community engagement programmes that aim to bridge tourist-local interactions, especially during local public holidays and festivals.

Through enhanced initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to a deeper wellness-centric experience for guests while remaining convenient, safe and budget-friendly, KINN is proof that you do not need to escape to find peace — sometimes, you just need to check in at the right place.

About KINN Hospitality Concepts

KINN Hospitality Concepts aims to redefine hospitality as a holistic lifestyle experience, prioritising physical, social, and mental wellness. Nestled within a setting that combines the privacy and quality of boutique hotels with the social experience and affordability of hostels, every space is designed with soft minimalist aesthetics—sleek hyper-futuristic lines complemented by earthy colours and textures, reflecting the essence of our present time.

