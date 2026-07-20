KINS Clinic Launches BioRevive Gel Mask -- A New Approach to Acne Skin Microbiome Care, from a Singapore Acne Treatment Clinic

A three-way collaboration between KINS Clinic, ArrowBiome, and CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services brings next-generation acne skin microbiome science into clinical skincare practice in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KINS Clinic, a Singapore clinic specialising in acne treatment and seeing more than 150 acne patients monthly, today announced the launch of KINS BioRevive Gel Mask, a rinse-off gel mask formulated for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The product is powered by SmartArrow®, a patented precision microbiome ingredient developed by ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd. and turned into Market-Ready Innovative KINS BioRevive Gel Mask by CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services Pte. Ltd.

THE CHALLENGE: RETHINKING ACNE SKIN MICROBIOME CARE IN SINGAPORE

Acne affects approximately 88% of adolescents aged 13–19 in Singapore[1], and for many it persists well into adulthood. Post-adolescent acne accounts for around 30% of all cases seen in specialist settings[2]. In Singapore's year-round humid climate, elevated sebum production and pore congestion create conditions where the skin's bacterial environment plays a central role in how acne develops and recurs.

Conventional approaches, antibiotic-based regimens and broad-spectrum actives, can disrupt the skin's natural microbial balance[3], and antibiotic-resistant strains of C. acnes have already been detected in local community studies in Singapore[1]. Precision approaches that selectively target only the bacterial subtypes linked to acne, while preserving beneficial strains, represent a meaningful complement to existing care. KINS BioRevive Gel Mask was developed with this in mind. Formulated to support the skin's microbiome while promoting a visibly cleaner, calmer complexion, without antibiotics or harsh actives.

SINGAPORE AT THE FOREFRONT OF ACNE SKIN MICROBIOME RESEARCH

Singapore's research community is actively advancing microbiome-based approaches to acne care. In November 2024, Sanofi, A*STAR, and the National Skin Centre Singapore formalised a research partnership focused on microbiome-based acne intervention[4]. In April 2026, A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore published a landmark study in Nature Biotechnology introducing new methods to analyse active skin microbes, opening new avenues for acne and skin disease research[5].

The science behind SmartArrow®, selective C. acnes biofilm disruption while preserving the broader skin microbiome, reflects the same foundational direction that Singapore's national research community is now actively exploring.

THE SMARTARROW® TECHNOLOGY: INGREDIENT SCIENCE

At the core of KINS BioRevive Gel Mask is SmartArrow®, a proprietary active ingredient developed by ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd., a Singapore biotech company with roots in research conducted at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and NTU Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. SmartArrow is a patented ingredient engineered to selectively disrupt Cutibacterium acnes biofilm on acne-prone skin, while leaving beneficial bacterial strains intact, a precision approach that distinguishes it from conventional broad-spectrum actives.

SmartArrow® Ingredient Clinical Study: Key Findings

The following data reflects the performance of SmartArrow® as a standalone active ingredient in a 28-day dermatologist-supervised clinical study. These findings relate to the ingredient, not to any specific finished product.

Measure Result Excess sebum -35% by Week 4 Moderate facial redness -79 % Participants with facial swelling -72 % Adverse events / skin dryness Zero reported

At Day 28, 94% of participants reported smoother skin, 85% reported visibly clearer-looking skin, and 79% were satisfied with long-term effects.[6] SmartArrow® contains no antibiotics and is formulated for rinse-off use. It is patent-pending protected, while the foundational targeting technology was awarded a Gold Award in the Active Ingredient category at in-cosmetics Asia Innovation Zone 2025 (ArcherZyme®).

ANTIBIOTIC-FREE. MICROBIOME-FRIENDLY.

KINS BioRevive Gel Mask developed by CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services contains no antibiotics and no harsh chemical actives. The formulation is designed to work in harmony with the skin's existing bacterial ecosystem. It is suitable for sensitive skin and well-positioned for use alongside the full range of options available in acne-focused dermatological care, including prescription topicals, and procedural treatments. Rather than replacing existing approaches, BioRevive Gel Mask is designed to complement them: supporting the skin's microbial balance as part of an integrated daily skincare routine, at every stage of the care pathway.

A THREE-PARTY COLLABORATION

KINS BioRevive Gel Mask was developed through a structured collaboration between three Singapore-based organisations, each contributing distinct expertise:

KINS (KINSLABO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.) — Clinical protocol design, patient application framework, and brand

(KINSLABO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.) — Clinical protocol design, patient application framework, and brand ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd. — SmartArrow® active ingredient, intellectual property, and clinical evidence

— SmartArrow® active ingredient, intellectual property, and clinical evidence CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services Pte. Ltd. — Formulation development and GMP-compliant manufacturing

This clinic-led model — where a medical clinic specialising in acne treatment translates patented biotech ingredient science directly into patient-accessible skincare — remains uncommon in Singapore's skincare landscape.

QUOTES

For many years, skin care has focused largely on what we can see. Today, attention is increasingly turning to the skin's invisible microbial ecosystem. As understanding of the skin microbiome continues to evolve, it is becoming an important consideration in the daily care of acne-prone skin. The KINS BioRevive Gel Mask reflects that shift in perspective, bringing microbiome-conscious thinking beyond the clinic and into everyday routines at home."

-- Dr. Silver Chua, Medical Director, KINS Clinic

Profile: https://www.kins-clinic.com/our-team/dr-silver-chua

"At ArrowBiome, our mission is to turn cutting‑edge microbiome science into practical solutions that clinicians and patients can trust. SmartArrow® is a great example of that ambition in action: a precision, antibiotic‑free technology that respects the skin ecosystem while directly addressing the bacteria linked to acne. Partnering with a clinical leader like KINS allows us to demonstrate that science where it matters most, on real patients, in real‑world care."

-- Dr. Bert Grobben, CEO, ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bertgrobben/

"With SmartArrow®, we engineered a way to selectively disrupt acne‑linked C. acnes biofilms while leaving the rest of the skin microbiome largely undisturbed. Seeing this technology embedded into a clinic‑led product like KINS BioRevive Gel Mask is exactly why we built ArrowBiome: to move beyond theory and deliver precise, antibiotic‑free solutions that fit seamlessly into real acne care."

-- Dr. Boon Chong Goh, Founder & CTO, ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gohboonchong/

"Rigorous formulation expertise is essential to translating advanced microbiome science like SmartArrow® into a clinically relevant and patient-ready product experience like KINS Clinic, where its full potential can be realized. A minimalist yet highly functional KINS BioRevive Gel Mask designed for both microbiome compatibility and patient experience, delivering strong skin adhesion, while delivering a soft, fresh feel after rinse-off.



What makes this collaboration especially meaningful is KINS's commitment to bringing scientifically credible, patient-conscious innovation into real clinical care. By combining KINS's clinical vision with ArrowBiome's microbiome science and CHAKS's formulation expertise with precision trade-secret manufacturing process, we were able to create a product that not only reflects technological innovation, but also delivers an elevated treatment experience designed for real patients and real-world use. We are honored to support KINS in pioneering the next generation of precision acne care."

-- Nobuaki Matsuoka, CEO, CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services Pte. Ltd.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nobuaki-matsuoka-07037b50/

AVAILABILITY

KINS BioRevive Gel Mask is NOW available through KINS Clinic for patients under active care protocols. To learn more about KINS Clinic's approach to acne care or to book a consultation, visit Acne Treatment page at KINS Clinic Singapore.

About KINS Clinic https://www.kins-clinic.com

KINS Clinic is a dedicated acne treatment clinic in Singapore, led by Medical Director Dr. Silver Chua (PgDip Practical Dermatology, Cardiff University), who specialises in the day-to-day medical care of acne, with clinical oversight from Dr. Henry Loh (FAMS Dermatology). The clinic sees more than 150 acne patients monthly through personalised care pathways combining prescription medicine, laser, facial treatments, and microbiome-focused skincare. KINS is founded as an extension of a Japan-based biohealth group holding proprietary skin microbiome data from over 18,000 Asian subjects.

360 Orchard Road, #11-09 International Building, Singapore 238869

Tel: +65 6015 0977

www.kins-clinic.com | Google Maps |

About ArrowBiome Pte. Ltd. https://www.arrowbiome.com

ArrowBiome is a Singapore-headquartered biotech company developing precision microbiome-targeted active ingredients for skincare and personal care brands. The company combines proprietary strain targeting, bioengineering and ingredient development to create high-performance actives that selectively modulate the skin microbiome for conditions such as acne and body odour. Led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomedical science, consumer insight and global brand building, ArrowBiome partners with formulators, OEMs and brand owners worldwide to bring clinically validated, microbiome-first products to market.

3 Biopolis Drive, Synapse, Singapore 138623

About CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services Pte. Ltd.

https://www.chaksprofessional.com

With over 35 years of industry experience, CHAKS is a Singapore-based cosmetic formulation and ODM/OEM manufacturing company specializing in science-led, fully customized skincare formulations for Asian and global consumers. CHAKS provides end-to-end development from concept and formulation through to GMP-compliant manufacturing and market entry.

25 Kallang Avenue #05-01, Singapore 339416

References [1] Tan HH et al. Community-based study of acne vulgaris in adolescents in Singapore. Br J Dermatol. 2007;157(3):547–51. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17655737/ [2] Han XD et al. Epidemiology of post-adolescence acne and adolescence acne in Singapore: a 10-year retrospective and comparative study. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2016;30(10):1790–3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27400809/ [3] Dessinioti C, Katsambas A. The Microbiome and Acne: Perspectives for Treatment. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2024;14(1):31–44. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38183614/ [4] Sanofi, A*STAR & NSC Partner to Advance Acne Treatment Research. A*STAR Official Press Release, 22 November 2024. https://www.a-star.edu.sg/news/press-releases/sanofi-astar-nsc-partner-to-advance-research-in-acne-treatment [5] New Study Reveals Hidden Skin Microbe Activity, Opening New Possibilities for Eczema, Acne and Skin Disease Research. A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore Official Press Release, April 2026. https://www.a-star.edu.sg/gis/press-releases/press-releases-2026/new-study-reveals-hidden-skin-microbe-activity--opening-new-possibilities-for-eczema--acne-and-skin-disease-research [6] https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202602.1185

Compliance Note This press release has been prepared in accordance with the Health Products Act (Singapore) and the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive. All performance data cited refers to SmartArrow® as a standalone active ingredient evaluated in a controlled research setting and does not constitute a therapeutic claim for any finished product. KINS BioRevive Gel Mask is notified as a cosmetic product with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore. This press release does not constitute medical advice.

SOURCE KINS Clinic