Kintone Recognized for 7th Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Kintone continues to support the global trend toward citizen development by offering non-developers a platform to build their own digital work tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintone, the all-in-one customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, has once more been recognized in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms* (LCAP). This marks the seventh consecutive time Gartner positioned Kintone within its LCAP vendor assessment report, and Kintone was one of only 17 vendors to be included this year.

Gartner defines an LCAP as, "application platforms that are used to rapidly develop and run custom applications by abstracting and minimizing the use of programming languages." The minimum requirements to qualify as an LCAP are to: "Include low-code capabilities to develop a complete application consisting of user interfaces for web and mobile channels, business logic, and data storage; support a model-driven or graphical programming approach with scripting; and act as a runtime platform for applications developed on an LCAP."

This year's report predicts the acceleration of the global shift toward low-code and no-code as modes of software development. By 2026, the low-code market is expected to reach MYR 207.35 billion in revenue. The LCAP share of that market is expected to expand to MYR 83.86 billion, amounting to a compound annual growth rate of over 20%.

Among the key trends driving enterprise adoption, Gartner states, "Democratization and citizen development initiatives are also fueling enterprise adoption of low-code development technologies. These initiatives are not just limited to professional IT developers looking for speedy application delivery; they also apply to the kind of no-code development tools used by citizen developers (business technologists) within business units."

Kintone's unique differentiation was identified as no-code collaboration, which enables citizen developers to jointly build workflows for continuous business enhancement, and its large partner ecosystem, which offers a wide range of extensions and plug-ins.

"We're honored to have been recognized for the seventh consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," said Yoshihisa Aono, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kintone. "Since we launched the Kintone platform in 2011, we have consistently enhanced its functionalities and expanded our ecosystem of partners to meet the growing needs of citizen developers.

"The global shortage of IT professionals is exacerbating the need for digital transformation. Kintone's ease of use allows citizen developers without IT expertise to quickly and effectively deploy business applications and integrate them with other systems. We look forward to pursuing our global expansion and supporting our clients by providing a secure, centralized no-code platform for optimal business collaboration."

Throughout 2023, Kintone has actively continued to improve its platform with new features and functionalities. Kintone currently has over 31,000 customers around the world, ranging from SMBs to multinational enterprises. Its ecosystem of partners, IT professionals, and citizen developers have collectively built and deployed more than two million applications.

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Kimihiko Iijima, Mike West, Kyle Davis, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, October 17, 2023

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

