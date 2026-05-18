Kiwa ExTEL to Showcase Advanced Solar Asset Protection Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026

MANILA, Philippines, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwa ExTEL, a leading third‑party PV inspection services provider, will participate in Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2026 on May 19–20 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. As the Philippine solar market accelerates toward an estimated 5.4 GW installation by late 2026, Kiwa ExTEL will unveil a suite of performance‑enhancing technologies to protect large‑scale solar investments and improve long‑term financial returns.

Kiwa ExTEL engineers perform on-site DIR inspection

The Philippine solar industry faces unique environmental challenges, including high temperature, high humidity, typhoon, and significant soiling from local agriculture and infrastructure development. To address these, Kiwa ExTEL will feature its Dust Analysis System (DAS 2.0), an IoT-driven soiling monitoring solution. Unlike traditional methods, DAS 2.0 offers 24/7 real-time data, allowing utility-scale operators to optimize cleaning schedules, reduce O&M costs, and avoid revenue loss from energy yield reduction.

Kiwa ExTEL will also showcase its specialized modules Warranty Inspection Service (WiS) Drone Infrared (DIR) Inspection. These advanced diagnostic services empower asset owners to identify hidden defects within existing PV plants—including module power degradation, localized hot spots, activated bypass diodes, and string failures—without the need for costly module removal. By providing independent verification of system health, Kiwa ExTEL facilitates seamless module replacement and provides the analytical precision necessary for successful warranty and insurance claims.

"With module costs falling and utility‑scale projects multiplying across Luzon and Visayas, the industry must shift focus from rapid deployment to long‑term integrity," said Fred Chen, the CEO of Kiwa ExTEL. "We aim to convert warranties from paper guarantees into functional safeguards through technical rigor."

Join Our Expert Session A highlight of the event will be a technical presentation by Kiwa ExTEL's specialist, Jessie Chuang during the 5/19 conference segment -

Topic: Large Scale Solar: The third-party end-of-warranty inspection and soiling management for large-scale PV plants in the Philippines

Key Focus: Strategies for utilizing independent verification to mitigate degradation risks and maximize ROI in tropical climates.

Visit Kiwa ExTEL at its booth (2-B15) to learn how IEC‑compliant inspections and IoT monitoring can enhance energy production, bankability, and asset longevity.

About Kiwa ExTEL- Kiwa ExTEL with headquarters based in the Netherlands, is a leader in solar field inspection and performance diagnosis, offering independent verification and IoT monitoring solutions across the APAC region. Customers in the Philippines include Vena Energy, ACEN, MGEN and Gurin Energy.

Kiwa Taiwan

SOURCE Kiwa ExTEL