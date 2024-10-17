KLEVV LAUNCHES ITS FIRST HIGH-PERFORMANCE STANDARD CU-DIMM AND CSO-DIMM DDR5 MEMORY

OPTIMIZED FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE WITH INTEL 15TH GEN CORE ULTRA PROCESSORS AND Z890 PLATFORM

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today announces its first-ever CU-DIMM & CSO-DIMM memory modules, which work seamlessly with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) "Arrow Lake-S" Processors/ Z890 platform to unleash the true DDR5 performance.

Groundbreaking CKD Technology for Revolutionary Performance

KLEVV's next-generation DDR5 memory lineup receives a substantial performance boost with the integration of advanced Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology. Incorporated via a small integrated circuit (IC) directly on the DIMM, CKD IC enhances the module's speed and efficiency for both desktop and laptop applications. By regenerating the memory chips' clock signal, it improves stability, supports higher operating frequencies, and minimizes electrical interference and signal degradation—pushing the boundaries of memory performance.

High-Efficiency Performance, Precision Engineering and Seamless Compatibility

Designed for both performance desktop and laptop systems, KLEVV's new Standard CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM memory modules combine the brand's renowned quality with cutting-edge DDR5 technology, making them ideal for both casual and professional users. Leveraging the innovative CKD architecture, these modules deliver exceptional stability and reliability, even at high speeds, effectively mitigating electrical interference that could otherwise hinder performance. With this advanced design, users can count on smooth, efficient operation, even under heavy workloads.

Unmatched Synergy with Intel 15th Processors

Fully compliant with JEDEC specifications, KLEVV's CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM modules are crafted with precision to ensure seamless compatibility with Intel's latest 15th-gen Arrow Lake processors. Available in capacities of 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, and 48GB per DIMM, they feature a remarkable clock speed of 6,400 MT/s and latency timings of CL 52-52-52-103 at 1.1V. These speeds are equal to transferring 10(ten) full-HD movies in just one second, illustrating their astounding speed and efficiency. Users should expect this groundbreaking technology on KLEVV's future products to pave the way for faster and more efficient computing solutions.

Warranty and Availability

KLEVV'S new Standard CUDIMM and CSODIMM DDR5 memory modules come with a limited lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available in Q4. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchases.

About ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, ESSENCORE Limited strives to become the world's leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a mission to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution," ESSENCORE's business strategy focuses on adopting the latest technologies to differentiate itself from competitors, delivering specialized memory products, and offering a diverse product portfolio to ensure customers are always competition-ready.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of ESSENCORE, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

