KLEVV UNVEILS THE ALL NEW URBANE V RGB DDR5 GAMING/OC MEMORY

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming/OC memory. Ideal for advanced content creation and professional gaming.

Sleek Design with Efficient Thermal Management

Inspired by the traditional bow and arrow, the URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming/OC memory captures the essence of speed, stability, and precision. It effortlessly blends style and functionality, with flowing curves evoking a bow, sleek white aesthetics reminiscent of a quill, and precision of archery portraying its cutting-edge hardware built for accuracy, symbolizing limitless potential—making it a perfect fit for any build. Crafted from premium components, it features a 2mm-thick aluminum heat sink with sleek linear grooves, refined curved edges, and a low-profile height of 42.5mm, ensuring superior cooling efficiency and eye-catching aesthetics. Engineered with precision, it optimizes heat dissipation to regulate temperatures during intense gaming. Fully customizable RGB lighting offers 16 million colors and synchronized effects, seamlessly integrating with major motherboard RGB software for limitless personalization.

Unmatched Features for Power Users

The new URBANE V RGB thrives at delivering outstanding performance for all uses. With speeds of up to 8400MT/s and incredibly competitive latency values, the URBANE V RGB stands resolute, providing smooth operation even under extreme workloads. Built with a robust 10-layer PCB, it provides enhanced signal integrity and stability, allowing for consistent, high-speed data processing.

Available in kits of 32GB (16GB x 2), 48GB (24GB x 2), and 64GB (32GB x 2) with extremely low voltage settings ranging from 1.1V to 1.45V depending on speed, this memory is an ideal tool for professional creators and serious gamers who demand reliability and robust power from their systems.

Broad Compatibility and Versatile Functionality

URBANE V RGB DDR5 works seamlessly across both Intel and AMD platforms, including Intel's latest 15th Gen processors and AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Fully compatible with all mainstream motherboards (QVL tested), it supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for easy overclocking and system tuning. Whether building a gaming rig or a creator-focused system, the URBANE V RGB's stylish and feature-rich design makes it perfect for users with high-performance demands while maintaining a sleek and modern look.

Warranty and Availability

KLEVV'S new URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming/OC memory modules come with a limited lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available in November, 2024. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany, and by Com1 International in Australia. U.S. consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchases directly.

URBANE V RGB DDR5 – https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_UrbaneVRGB.php

About ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, ESSENCORE Limited strives to become the world's leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a mission to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution," ESSENCORE's business strategy focuses on adopting the latest technologies to differentiate itself from competitors, delivering specialized memory products, and offering a diverse product portfolio to ensure customers are always competition-ready.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of ESSENCORE, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

