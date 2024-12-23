PENANG, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after successfully hosting the Aspen-Klippa Penang Bridge International Marathon, Klippa Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, Powered by IKEA, an exciting addition to its vibrant Batu Kawan destination. Scheduled to open in June 2025, this state-of-the-art facility marks Soccer Experience's first venture on mainland Penang, cementing Klippa's masterplan as THE hub for community, lifestyle, healthy living and fitness.

Klippa Shopping Centre Unveils Largest Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, Powered by IKEA

Operated by Soccer Experience founder Martin Tierney, the Batu Kawan facility that spans across 200,000 square feet will be the largest in the Soccer Experience portfolio. The facility will feature two football fields which includes a roof-covered field designed to host large events, regular competitions, and individual bookings. Additionally, visitors can enjoy light refreshments, including offerings from IKEA at the clubhouse. Equipped with ample parking facilities for maximum convenience, the facility ensures a great experience for all.

Soccer Experience F.C. has a rich history of developing young talent, with many players earning college soccer scholarships, joining various national youth teams, and participating in professional trials. Most recently, Fergus Tierney, the first Soccer Experience youth player and son of founder Martin Tierney, made headlines by scoring his first full international goal for the Malaysia National Football Team. Fergus expressed his excitement about the new Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, Powered by IKEA, sharing that he hopes this facility will inspire and develop the next generation of Malaysian football talent.

The facility will cater to players of all ages through its football academy, which will provide coaching, host leagues and tournaments for women, youth, and children, and aim to nurture talent while fostering inclusivity.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Aligned with Klippa's Masterplan vision for sustainability-focused development, Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, Powered by IKEA, will be partly developed by repurposing materials from an existing project management office building. The facility will also incorporate several green infrastructures such as solar energy solutions and rainwater harvesting systems. To further strengthen its commitment to preserving nature, existing trees will also be replanted within the grounds to create a green eco-friendly environment.

Arnoud Bakker, Director of Market Strategy and Real Estate Development at Ikano Centres, expressed his excitement about Klippa's role in fostering a vibrant, active community, saying, "Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, is a perfect fit for our vision of creating dynamic spaces where people can connect and pursue their passions and aspirations with their friends and family. Following successfully hosting the Penang Bridge International Marathon 2024 and the opening sports retail giant Decathlon, we're proud to continue promoting a healthy, active lifestyle through community-driven initiatives here in Batu Kawan." He added, "Klippa Shopping Centre and masterplan development is more than just a shopping centre; it's the heart of Batu Kawan within Aspen Vision City, Northern Malaysia's future smart city. As the area grows, Klippa's role as a catalyst for that development is key. Our commitment to expanding Klippa and enhancing the experience for the community is unwavering, with green spaces, family-friendly areas, and diverse entertainment offerings. The Soccer Experience facility exemplifies how we continue to evolve, offering enriching experiences that benefit both individuals and our community."

Martin Tierney, Owner & Founder of Soccer Experience, shared his enthusiasm about Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, expansion to Batu Kawan, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to bring Soccer Experience to mainland Penang. This facility represents more than just a sports venue—it's a dynamic, community-driven space that will create connections and lasting memories for people of all ages. Our goal is to not only provide world-class football facilities but also to nurture local talent, promote inclusivity, and inspire a deep passion for the sport. We are committed to offering an environment where players, fans, and families can come together to celebrate football in a way that's accessible, sustainable, and deeply rooted in the values of community and growth. This facility will play a central role in elevating the local sports culture, supporting the development of youth and women's leagues, and contributing to the overall well-being of Batu Kawan's residents and beyond."

Continued Growth and Community Engagement

The Soccer Experience @ Klippa Batu Kawan, Powered by IKEA is a key element of Klippa's commitment to enhancing its position as the heart and hub of the Batu Kawan township. Recent milestones such as the opening of Decathlon in October 2024 solidifies Klippa's position as a hub for active living and retail experiences. Upcoming additions such as the Caltex petrol station is also designed to provide added convenience for visitors. Klippa's successful collaboration with Aspen and the Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) in the recently concluded Aspen-Klippa Penang Bridge International Marathon demonstrated its strong commitment to local events and community engagement. The event, which took place near Aspen Vision City Central Park in Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan, attracted over 22,000 participants from 65 countries and regions. Klippa played a key role as the venue for race kit collection, welcoming thousands of runners and visitors who enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, further cementing its position as the heart and hub of the Batu Kawan community.

With its blend of sports, lifestyle, and sustainability, the facility promises to be a cornerstone of the Batu Kawan community, offering an unparalleled space for recreation and connection.

About Ikano Centres

Our portfolio of shopping centres is the heart and hubs of our communities, creating a better everyday life for the 100 million visitors who visit us every year. Together with our IKEA stores, we create meeting places for friends and families to have a safe and fun day out. We also develop land and invest in residential, office and other types of real estate to create vibrant destinations where people can live, work and play. With strong ambitions to grow our portfolio, we currently operate five meeting places in Malaysia and Thailand including IPC and MyTOWN in Kuala Lumpur, Toppen in Johor Bahru, Klippa, the first phase of our shopping centre in Penang, and Megabangna in Bangkok. We are part of Ikano Retail, the only IKEA franchisee in the world owned by the Kamprad family that founded IKEA. To learn more, visit our Ikano Centres WEBSITE or LINKEDIN page.

SOURCE Klippa