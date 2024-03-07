KMS Solutions Secures Katalon's Esteemed Award: Leading the Charge in Software Quality

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalon, the leading provider of the modern, comprehensive quality management platform, has recognized KMS Solutions (KMSS) as the winner of the Top Regional Partner 2023 - Asia Pacific Award.

Rising Demands for Cutting-Edge Testing Solutions

The rapid evolution of financial technology, rising software complexity, and the growing need for personalized experiences, present a considerable challenge in ensuring product quality.

These factors are driving significant growth in the Asia Pacific Automation Testing market, expected to experience a CAGR of over 14% from 2020 to 2026, fueled by demands from the BFSI sector, according to Graphical Research .

Thus, many banks have recognized the importance of investing in modern software testing solutions and started to search for trusted technology service providers.

The Combination Between Industry Expertise and Powerful Testing Tools

The collaboration between KMSS and Katalon leverages their collective strengths in project deployment experience, skills, and domain expertise within the financial sector, merging a comprehensive software testing product with many advanced features trusted by international brands.

Given its extensive experience working with BFSI organizations such as Discovermarket, TPBank, ACB, etc., KMSS excels in meeting comprehensive needs to provide personalized testing solutions, including functional, performance, security, regression, user acceptance, mobile app, and automated testing.

Besides, Katalon continuously enhances its solutions to enable customers to effectively test their web, mobile, API, desktop, and package applications with AI-augmented testing capabilities.

Revolutionizing Software Quality: KMS Solutions and Katalon's Joint Mission in BFSI

The two companies teamed up to host a series of events across the ASEAN region, aimed at boosting software quality for the BFSI corporations. The inaugural event kicked off in late February, bringing together top minds from leading Malaysian financial institutions. These gatherings are all about driving innovation, sharing insights, and fostering collaboration among industry leaders.

"KMS Solutions has proven to be a trusted technology consulting firm in Southeast Asia, known for its personalized solutions, deep domain knowledge, and rapid expansion. They play a pivotal role by providing consulting, implementation, and additional support to help Katalon's clients adopt automated testing seamlessly.

We are eager to continue and enhance our partnership with KMSS in delivering high-impact testing services to meet challenges faced by the BFSI businesses in the target market."

– Paul Kizakevich, President, GTM and CRO, Katalon —

SOURCE KMS Solutions