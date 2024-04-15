Knightsbridge House Shines with Outstanding Academic Results in Cambridge MidYis Test

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightsbridge House, Singapore's premier affordable international school, proudly announces its exceptional performance in the Cambridge MidYis assessment, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of academic excellence within International Schools in Singapore.

With a commitment to providing quality education at unbeatable affordability, Knightsbridge House offers an unparalleled learning experience. Boasting spacious and modern air conditioned classrooms that foster collaborative learning, our school provides an environment conducive to academic and personal growth.

In addition to its affordable fees starting at just $12,000+ per annum, Knightsbridge House delivers a world-class education. The prestigious Cambridge Curriculum will be introduced for students up till 15 years of age in the upcoming academic year commencing August 2024, ensuring students receive an education that propels them to successful global citizens and a quality pathway to Universities across the world, particularly the United Kingdom.

In 2023, Knightsbridge House made headlines by securing the top spot in the Cambridge MidYis assessment for students aged 11 to 14. Notably, students in Year 7 achieved a median score in Mathematics of 114, surpassing both UK government schools (Median score of 100) and all international schools in Singapore (Median score of 107) who sat the benchmark test (see attachment 1)

"Our students continue to exceed expectations academically, showcasing their dedication to excellence," said Jennifer Mills, Head Teacher at Knightsbridge House. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing quality education that empowers students to thrive."

Knightsbridge House doesn't just excel academically; it also fosters a strong sense of community and social responsibility. In December 2023, students, teachers, parent volunteers, and local officials came together for a charity drive, delivering over $3000 worth of essential supplies to elderly neighbours' in Bukit Merah.

"We are immensely proud of our students' generosity and compassion," said John Fearon, Founder Knightsbridge House International. "Their commitment to giving back to the community reflects the values we instill at Knightsbridge House."

Unlock a world of possibilities at Knightsbridge House:

Enjoy unparalleled affordability with tuition fees at just $12,000+ per annum for all age groups.

Experience luxury learning in our modern, spacious classrooms spanning 20,000 square feet.

Immerse yourself in our quality indoor facilities, including dedicated spaces for yoga, martial arts, and gymnastics.

Embrace excellence with the prestigious Cambridge Curriculum offered for Grades 1 to 10.

Join a community of high achievers and global leaders with Knightsbridge House's stellar performance in the Cambridge MidYis assessment.

For more information about Knightsbridge House and its programs, visit www.kbh.edu.sg or contact Admissions

Admissions Contact: +65 80283177

To view the Cambridge Test results, click here.

About Knightsbridge House:

Knightsbridge House is Singapore's leading affordable international school, offering a world-class education at unbeatable affordability. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on holistic development, Knightsbridge House prepares students for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

