Knowledge Catalyst and Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia Launch Blockchain-Based Academic Certificates Verification Platform on International Day of Education

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Catalyst, a global leader in digital trust solutions, has partnered with Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia to unveil a groundbreaking platform for validating academic certificates, or "Ijazah." This innovative solution, powered by the revolutionary blockchain technology, ensures secure, tamper-proof verification while simplifying processes for students, alums, and institutions.

The launch was held on the United Nations' International Day of Education, a day dedicated to promoting the role of education in peace and development. This underlines a shared commitment to advancing education through digital innovation. This initiative aims to build trust, transparency, and accessibility in education in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Platform Highlights

Enhanced Institutional Trust : Enhances institutional credibility, building trust among alums, employers, and global partners with tamper-proof, authenticated credentials .

: Enhances institutional credibility, building trust among alums, employers, and global partners with tamper-proof, authenticated credentials Streamlined Administration : Automates verification, significantly reducing the burden of manual processes on universities.

: Automates verification, significantly reducing the burden of manual processes on universities. Employer Assurance : Minimizes hiring risks by ensuring the authenticity of candidates' credentials.

: Minimizes hiring risks by ensuring the authenticity of candidates' credentials. Global Accessibility for Alumni : Provides graduates with round-the-clock access to verify their certificates, including older records, from anywhere.

: Provides graduates with round-the-clock access to verify their certificates, including older records, from anywhere. International Collaboration : Facilitates seamless student exchanges and global academic partnerships with secure cross-border credential verification.

: Facilitates seamless student exchanges and global academic partnerships with secure cross-border credential verification. Boosted Career Opportunities: Increases visibility to employers worldwide through verified, accessible credentials, fostering a sense of optimism and hope for their future career prospects.

Strategic Collaboration

As the pioneering university to adopt the platform, Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to innovation and digital transformation. We consider this role not just a responsibility but a privilege we are proud to take on, inspiring others to follow suit.



"This platform is a game-changer in verifying academic credentials and opening global opportunities for our alumni," said Dr. Yohanes Eko Adi Prasetyanto, Deputy Chancellor for Academic, Student Affairs, and Human Resources at Atma Jaya.

Knowledge Catalyst CEO Rudy J. Rahardjo shared, "Partnering with Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia establishes a new standard for academic verification in Indonesia. Together, we reduce costs and unlock international opportunities for students and institutions alike."

Join the Revolution

Knowledge Catalyst invites universities, alumni associations, and employers to join this transformative initiative. Together, we can modernize academic verification, enhance reputations, minimize fraud risks, and, most importantly, enhance global opportunities for graduates, significantly impacting the global education landscape.

About Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia

Founded on June 1st, 1960, Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia (AJCUI) offers 20 undergraduate (S1) programs, 14 postgraduate programs, and 4 professional study programs. The university has earned various accolades, including the highest category award for Social Responsibility and Employability in 2019 and five stars in online learning from QS Stars in 2020.

AJCUI operates from three campuses:

Semanggi Campus : a hub for Business, Government, and Society studies;

: a hub for Business, Government, and Society studies; Pluit Campus : Home to Atma Jaya Hospital, focusing on international-quality Medical and Pharmacy education.

: Home to Atma Jaya Hospital, focusing on international-quality Medical and Pharmacy education. BSD Campus: dedicated to student development and character building as future leaders of the nation.

For more details:

Corporate Communications – Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia

www.atmajaya.ac.id

Contact: Fransisca Vena Apriliana | +62-812-8800-8721 | [email protected]

About Knowledge Catalyst

Knowledge Catalyst (KC) is a global leader in digital trust ecosystems. It drives secure, verifiable solutions for talent, healthcare, insurance, cross-border trade finance, real estate, and sustainability. KC's blockchain-powered technology fosters trust, transparency, and compliance across industries, revolutionizing the industry with identity solutions.

For inquiries:

Knowledge Catalyst Pte. Ltd. / PT. Kredensia Cipta Utama

www.knowledgecatalyst.io

Contact: Regina Kanani, Director of Product | [email protected]

SOURCE Knowledge Catalyst Pte. Ltd.; Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia