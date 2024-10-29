KOHO Launches New eSIM Feature Provided by Boxo and Airalo

Canadian fintech KOHO enhances global connectivity with seamless eSIM integration powered by Singapore-founded startups Boxo and Airalo.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-founded startups Boxo and Airalo have announced a partnership with Canadian fintech KOHO, following their strategic eSIM Miniapp collaboration . KOHO , a Canadian fintech , is launching a new eSIM feature within its money management platform. This collaboration aims to provide over 1.7 million KOHO users with effortless global connectivity, enhancing their digital travel experience by allowing them to purchase and activate eSIMs directly within the app.



With traditional roaming fees ranging from $12 to $16 per day, KOHO's new eSIM feature offers Canadians an affordable alternative, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars on travel.

"The integration of Boxo's miniapp technology, provided by Airalo's eSIM solution, within our app is a significant milestone in our journey to be the best account for Canadian travellers" said KOHO CPO, Jack Chung. "We are excited about the possibilities this partnership with Boxo and Airalo brings, and we look forward to continuing to innovate for our users."

Through this partnership, Boxo will deliver an eSIM miniapp that is seamlessly integrated into KOHO's app via the Boxo Miniapp Platform. With a single integration into the Boxo SDK, KOHO can significantly streamline development, reduce maintenance complexities, and deliver a cohesive user experience. Powered by Airalo's eSIM API, this integration ensures that KOHO's users can effortlessly access global mobile networks in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, while KOHO benefits from faster time-to-market and simplified technical management.

"We are thrilled to work with KOHO to bring this eSIM technology to their users, enhancing their connectivity and expanding the value of their financial management app," said Kaniyet Rayev, CEO & Founder at Boxo. "The rising trend of synergy between telecommunications and fintech is creating new opportunities for innovation, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement. Partnering with KOHO allows us to combine our expertise in delivering seamless digital experiences with KOHO's commitment to providing top-tier financial solutions for their customers."

KOHO users can now access mobile networks in over 200 countries without needing a physical SIM card. This new feature allows users to purchase and activate eSIMs entirely within the KOHO app, providing a seamless, all-in-one connectivity experience. Additionally, KOHO's 'Extra' customers receive 1GB of complimentary data each month, while 'Everything' customers get 3GB, both of which can be activated directly within the KOHO app.

"We're excited to partner with KOHO and Boxo to deliver our eSIM solution to KOHO users," said Ravish Doctor, CCO at Airalo. "By integrating our eSIM technology into KOHO's digital wallet, we're making global connectivity more accessible and seamless for millions of users. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's digital-first consumers."

For more information about the new eSIM feature, KOHO users are encouraged to explore the KOHO app.

About KOHO

KOHO is a fintech company equipped with a Mastercard for spending and tools for KOHO users to earn and borrow money, build credit, and budget. The company was founded in 2014 with a powerful mission, born from a genuine desire to help people and an ambition to make a positive impact on the lives of many. In the eight years since its launch, KOHO has built a product people love, and has touched the lives of more than 1.7 million users. See more at: www.koho.ca

About Boxo

Boxo is on a mission to accelerate the global adoption of Super Apps by enabling mobile apps to integrate a wide range of value-added services effortlessly. By connecting to Boxo's SDK just once, any app can incorporate pre-built, white-label miniapps across various sectors, including e-commerce, travel, financial services, and lifestyle. Headquartered in Singapore, Boxo is supported by leading venture capitalists such as Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused fund), Founders Fund, 500 Global, SciFi VC, RTP Global, Antler, and Plug and Play. For more information, visit www.boxo.io.

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019 by Ahmet Bahadir Özdemir and Abraham Burak, is the world's first and largest eSIM platform. It offers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to connect to mobile networks instantly upon arrival at their destination. With over 10 million users and a global team spanning 55 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide. Learn more at www.airalo.com and www.partners.airalo.com.

