Kong Konnect Now Available in Singapore

Kong Continues Strong Momentum in Singapore as Demand for AI Connectivity Rises

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced two major expansions in Singapore: the availability of Dedicated Cloud Gateways and the regional hosting of the Kong Konnect control plane. Organizations across Singapore are showing growing interest in modern platforms to safely and reliably connect AI to data and applications, reflecting confidence in the city-state as a global hub for innovation and digital growth. Kong also continues to expand its investment in Singapore as a strategic hub for Asia Pacific operations.

The company is growing its regional go-to-market and site reliability engineering teams, while strengthening local leadership with senior technical roles based in Singapore, to best support enterprise customers, technology partners, and developers across the region. By combining local expertise with regional infrastructure, Kong aims to provide faster response times, deeper customer engagement, and stronger alignment with the evolving needs of organizations building AI-driven platforms.

"Singapore has established itself as one of the most important technology and innovation hubs in Asia Pacific, with both Enterprise and Government sectors leading the adoption of cloud and AI-first platforms," said David Carless, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Kong. "We continue to see strong demand in the region for unified platforms like Kong Konnect that can provide secure, high performance connectivity across APIs, AI services, and events while meeting security, regulatory, and data governance requirements."

Kong Konnect, the unified API and AI platform, is already adopted by many top enterprises across Singapore. These technologies are used by leading organizations including Seaco, a global provider of intermodal container leasing and asset management services, that implemented Kong Konnect to unify governance and streamline communications with partners worldwide.

Dedicated Cloud Gateway and Konnect In Singapore

With Dedicated Cloud Gateways now available in Singapore, organizations can deploy Kong Gateway and Kong AI Gateway on single tenant infrastructure while Kong manages the control plane, infrastructure lifecycle, and ongoing operations. Available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, this fully managed approach delivers low latency performance, high availability, and in-region data residency while keeping sensitive API and AI traffic within Singapore to meet local compliance requirements.

In addition, Kong Konnect now supports regional control plane deployment in Singapore, allowing organizations to manage configuration, policy, and governance for their API and AI infrastructure from within the region. By hosting the Konnect control plane locally, enterprises can align with regional data residency and compliance expectations while reducing operational latency for teams operating across Asia Pacific. This capability complements Dedicated Cloud Gateways by enabling both management and traffic layers to operate within the same regional environment.

Long-Standing IMDA-Accredited status

This regional availability builds on Kong's established presence in Singapore, including being accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore. The IMDA Accreditation recognizes Kong as a trusted enterprise technology provider and validates the company's ability to meet stringent technical, security, and operational requirements. Being accredited helps streamline procurement for public sector and regulated organizations, reinforcing Kong's role of having a secure and compliant unified API and AI platform for enterprises operating in Singapore.

"Kong's ongoing investment in local infrastructure and talent is helping organisations build advanced digital and AI-driven services, while simultaneously enabling best-in-class governance and compliance adherence," said Mr. Edwin Low, Director, Enterprise & Ecosystem Development, IMDA. "Maintaining Singapore's position as a global digital hub depends on strong collaboration with technology providers that demonstrate robust security, reliability, and compliance standards."

For more information about Kong Konnect and Dedicated Cloud Gateways, please visit: https://konghq.com/products/kong-konnect/features/dedicated-cloud-gateways.

About Kong

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

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SOURCE Kong Inc.