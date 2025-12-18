Korea Town Announces Expansion and New Vision as the Leading K-Beauty Destination in the Middle East

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Town, a K-beauty retail concept owned and powered by Boutiqaat, the Middle East's largest K-beauty destination, announces a renewed vision to become the most trusted global destination for authentic Korean beauty.

KOREA TOWN

Positioned as the region's largest dedicated K-beauty retailer, Korea Town offers a comprehensive selection of authentic and highly sought-after Korean brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and lifestyle categories. Through Boutiqaat's online platform and Korea Town's retail stores, customers gain access to an exclusive assortment of K-beauty products in the Middle East.

Founded in Kuwait and fully operated by Boutiqaat, Korea Town benefits from Boutiqaat's advanced digital infrastructure, strong logistics capabilities, and a customer base of over five million online shoppers, significantly strengthening its regional reach and growth potential.

Boutiqaat and Korea Town continue to elevate the K-beauty experience through integrated 360-degree marketing campaigns, including brand launches, influencer activations, expert-led masterclasses, and dynamic and unique marketing activations designed to engage customers both online and offline. As part of the official launch of SKIN1004 on Boutiqaat and in Korea Town stores, a large-scale masterclass event was held at Al Assima Mall, welcoming over 300 celebrities and influencers, generating exceptional visibility and strong brand awareness across the region.

Today, Boutiqaat operates eight Korea Town stores across key locations, supported by a rapidly expanding online presence. Building on this momentum, Boutiqaat is preparing for international expansion, with plans to open 50 Korea Town stores across the Middle East.

Boutiqaat and Korea Town remain committed to delivering authentic Korean beauty experiences powered by innovation, culture, and community. This commitment is reflected in the continuous introduction of cutting-edge Korean brands to the portfolio. Recent additions include COSRX, AXIS-Y, Feev, NoWater, SKIN1004, Celimax, Isntree, Some By Mi, TIRTIR, Hince, Milk Touch, Dr. Althea, Vigano, Luvum, Lannue, Keenoniks, Inward, Cayclly, and Doctob—brands recognized for innovative formulations, clean ingredients, and high-performance skincare solutions.

By bringing these highly sought-after brands to the region, Korea Town reinforces its leadership in delivering advanced and authentic K-beauty experiences in the Middle East.

Customers can explore the latest innovations from Boutiqaat and Korea Town through year-round campaigns, immersive events, and dynamic marketing activations designed to deliver a complete and authentic Korean beauty journey.

Through these initiatives, Boutiqaat and Korea Town continue to inspire, empower, and elevate daily beauty rituals across the region.

