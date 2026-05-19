Korea Town Powered by Boutiqaat Expands Portfolio with 22 New Korean Brands, Reinforcing Its Position as the Region's Leading K-Beauty Destination

HAWALLY, Kuwait, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Town, powered by Boutiqaat, today announced the addition of 22 new Korean beauty brands during the first quarter of 2026. This expansion reflects the growing consumer demand for K-beauty across the Gulf region and reinforces Korea Town's role as a strategic retail partner for Korean brands entering the Middle East.

The newly onboarded brands include: TirTir, Beauty of Joseon, Keenoniks, VVBetter, Doctob, Julioly, Cayclly, Dryope, Kundal, Banila Co, Anillo, Ters, Moonseal, Espoir, Ground Plan, Mihwanghoo, C'new Lab, Omitted, Sonboda, Lassie'el, and Wonjin Effect. This expansion highlights Korea Town's continued commitment to curating innovative Korean beauty brands for its growing community across the region.

As a category leader, Korea Town continues to redefine the K-beauty retail experience by offering a curated ecosystem that goes beyond products, connecting customers with trends and authentic Korean beauty culture. The addition of these brands reinforces its role not only as a retail destination, but also as a cultural authority shaping the future of beauty in the region.

Founded in Kuwait and powered by Boutiqaat, one of the Middle East's leading e-commerce platforms, Korea Town benefits from strong digital reach, efficient logistics capabilities, and access to millions of shoppers across the region. This infrastructure enables Korean brands to scale efficiently while reaching highly engaged beauty consumers.

Korea Town is now open at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait, one of the largest and most well-known malls in the Middle East, along with nine additional stores across Kuwait, with plans to open three more locations in the near term. Looking ahead, the brand is accelerating its regional expansion strategy, with a clear ambition to reach 50 stores across the GCC and beyond.

With a portfolio of more than 250 authentic Korean brands spanning skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and lifestyle, Korea Town continues to offer the region's widest and most exclusive assortment of K-beauty products. As it expands its retail footprint, the brand remains focused on its long-term vision of becoming the most trusted destination for Korean beauty enthusiasts across the region.

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SOURCE Boutiqaat Group for Perfumes and Cosmetics