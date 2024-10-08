Korean and Brazilian doctors take anti-aging thread lifting technology classes at Juan Clinic in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In early September this year, Juan Clinic hosted a live training session for around 150 Korean and Brazilian doctors, where Korean directors with extensive experience in thread lifting procedures for wrinkle reduction shared their expertise. About 60 Brazilian doctors participated in the live sessions, which featured five distinct courses, allowing them to experience advanced Korean techniques firsthand. Additionally, beginning on October 19, Juan Clinic will hold a filler training course. This training, scheduled for October 19, November 2, and November 16, will target Korean plastic surgeons, with Dr. Choi is scheduled to deliver a lecture on October 19.

Director Kyung-hi Choi of Juan Clinic, performing treatment at the hospital. Fillers are used to restore a youthful appearance by filling in sunken areas or reducing wrinkles, while Botox treatments aim to soften wrinkles or decrease the size of large muscles, such as the masseter. Thread lifting is primarily focused on lifting and tightening sagging skin.

Dr. Choi gained popularity over a decade ago as the dermatologist on a Korean TV show that transformed the lives of people with congenital deformities or injuries from accidents. She also appeared as the dermatologist on the Vietnam TV show, Change Life, becoming well-known in Vietnam as well.

Located in the fashion hub of Gangnam, Seoul, Juan Clinic is highly regarded among K-pop stars and celebrities for its superior surgical techniques and service. The clinic offers a variety of cosmetic treatments, including acne treatment, petite plastic surgery, laser clinics, and body contouring.

Among Juan Clinic's procedures, the most popular and widely recognized to tourists are filler and point lifting treatments. Filler treatments can be applied to various areas, including the nose, lips, forehead, cheeks, chin augmentation, and wrinkle removal, offering natural-looking results. These non-surgical injection treatments are quick, cause minimal swelling and inflammation, and allow for immediate return to daily activities. The thread lifting procedure enhances skin regeneration, collagen production, elasticity, wrinkle reduction, and facial lifting. Like filler treatments, thread lifting requires no downtime, allowing patients to resume normal activities right away.

Thanks to the short treatment times, these procedures are especially appealing to busy tourists, offering a convenient solution for those seeking a more defined, slimmer face line or significant wrinkle reduction across facial areas.

Dr. Choi explained, "Petite plastic surgery, which includes thread lifting, is famous for its non-invasive approach that uses injections to subtly enhance facial imperfections, resulting in a naturally youthful and refined appearance without noticeable signs of treatment. Representative petite procedures include fillers, Botox, thread lifting, injections, and laser treatments."

