Korean Biotech Company K-Medichem Expands Global Market Reach with PDRN Derma Skincare Line in Vietnam, Indonesia and Beyond

PDRN Derma cream, serum, and mask lineup positions premium K-dermocosmetics based on patented ingredients for Southeast Asian market expansion

CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Medichem Co., Ltd. (K-Medichem), a Korean biotech company built on university research, is accelerating its sales expansion across Vietnam, Indonesia, and other global markets with the PDRN skincare range from its premium brand, DAYNICS. With interest in skin-barrier and sensitive skin care surging across Southeast Asia, K-Medichem aims to strengthen its global strategy by delivering science-based, functional K-dermocosmetics that prioritize efficacy and safety.

K-Medichem’s premium derma skincare brand DAYNICS’ PDRN-Madeca Derma Cream, formulated with plant-derived PDRN, madecassoside, and K-Medichem’s proprietary patented ingredient NCT.

Developed through advanced biomaterial technology and university R&D, DAYNICS is dedicated to restoring the skin's inherent health. Moving beyond basic moisturization, the brand offers a multifunctional derma-care solution designed to support skin barrier care, renewal, conditioning, soothing, and antioxidant protection.

The flagship product, DAYNICS PDRN-Madeca Derma Cream, features plant-derived polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), madecassoside, and N-Caffeoyl Tyramine (NCT)—a patented ingredient independently developed by K-Medichem. Plant-derived PDRN supports skin regeneration, tissue recovery, and barrier reinforcement. Madecassoside, derived from Centella asiatica, helps soothe skin sensitized by external stimuli. Furthermore, K-Medichem's proprietary NCT protects the skin from oxidative stress caused by UV exposure and fine dust through powerful antioxidant activity. These three key ingredients work synergistically in a skin-friendly formulation to provide intensive moisturization, soothing care, and skin-renewal support.

Complementing the cream, K-Medichem has launched the DAYNICS PDRN-Madeca Derma Serum and DAYNICS PDRN-Madeca Derma Serum Mask to complete its premium skincare lineup. The serum delivers concentrated active ingredients for intensive nourishment, while the mask serves as an intensive-care treatment for targeted hydration and barrier recovery. Together, these products form a comprehensive daily skincare routine.

As an R&D-focused enterprise, K-Medichem continually commercializes university research outcomes into differentiated dermocosmetics. Building on this expertise, the company plans to steadily expand its distribution network across Southeast Asia and into broader global markets.

"DAYNICS is a premium bio-derma skincare brand developed on the basis of advanced technology and patented functional ingredients," said a K-Medichem representative. "We will continue to expand our PDRN Derma lineup, strengthen cooperation with local distribution partners, and grow DAYNICS into a trusted K-derma brand globally."

1. Official Website

http://www.skinmedichem.co.kr/

2. Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/kmedichem

3. YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Kmedichem

SOURCE K-Medichem Co., Ltd.