Korean Clinical Trials Prove Exosomes, Peptides and Spicules Outperforms Retinol in Anti-Ageing

Modern Molecules introduces medical-grade skincare technology and the, revolutionary REGENEX™ Renewal Serum

Using a technology originally developed to regenerate burned skin, the REGENEX™ complex is harnessed for the first time to regenerate aged skin back to youth.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Molecules, in partnership with leading dermatologists from Seoul, Korea is proud to announce the global launch of its revolutionary anti-ageing solution: REGENEX™ Renewal Serum. Harnessing the power of medical-grade technology originally developed to regenerate and heal burns, this serum introduces a new category of medical cosmetics where healthcare innovation meets skincare aesthetics. Clinically proven to significantly outperform retinol, the REGENEX™ Renewal Serum redefines anti-ageing skincare aesthetics with its medical-grade, patent-pending REGENEX™ complex.

Modern Molecules REGENEX Renewal Serum Modern Molecules Renewal Serum: Before and After Results Following 8 Weeks of Clinical Trials

In clinical studies conducted by the Korean Skin Research Centre, REGENEX™ Renewal Serum demonstrated remarkable results, surpassing retinol by 7.2 times in wrinkle reduction and 17 times in diminishing pigmentation after just 8 weeks of use. The serum's cutting-edge formulation integrades exosomes, spicules, and peptides—ingredients originally used to regenerate burnt skin, these medical technologies are now repurposed to tackle signs of ageing. REGENEX™ Renewal Serum is the first product from Modern Molecules to utilise healthcare-derived technology in skincare.

REGENEX™: Backed by an Independent study from the Korean Skin Centre for unparalleled anti-ageing performance

REGENEX™ complex was discovered by the Modern Molecules research team, led by Dr Baek Ji Hwoon. Based in Seoul, Korea, the team boasts over 100 years of combined research experience and has published more than 200 peer-reviewed studies.

The REGENEX™ complex is clinically-proven to achieve:

7.2x better wrinkle reduction than retinol

17x better reduction in pigmentation and age spots

Visible delay in ageing by an average of 5.5 years after 8 weeks of daily use

65% increase in collagen production within 2 weeks

33% reduction in wrinkles within the first 2 weeks

Other acclaimed skincare experts on the discovery panel include Australia-based dermatology skin influencer Dr Davin Lim (@drdavinlim) who has over 900k followers on both Instagram and YouTube, LinkedIn Beauty Top Voice cosmetic scientist Manessa Lormejuste and Singapore aesthetic doctor Dr Vicki Leong.

The complex combines three core technologies that work in tandem to reverse the effects of ageing:

Exosomes: These powerful nanoparticles signal skin cells to regenerate and initiate the cell renewal process, boosting collagen production for plumper, more youthful skin.

These powerful nanoparticles signal skin cells to regenerate and initiate the cell renewal process, boosting collagen production for plumper, more youthful skin. Spicules: Natural liquid microneedles create microchannels in the skin, allowing exosomes to penetrate deeper. Unlike most skincare products that remain on the surface, this technology regenerates skin from within, ensuring long-term results.

Natural liquid microneedles create microchannels in the skin, allowing exosomes to penetrate deeper. Unlike most skincare products that remain on the surface, this technology regenerates skin from within, ensuring long-term results. Peptide Complex: Clinically proven wrinkle-reversal peptides are small proteins that smooth wrinkles and enhance skin elasticity, leading to younger, healthier-looking skin.

Dr. Baek, the Seoul-based dermatologist who led the development of the REGENEX™ technology, said: "REGENEX™ Renewal Serum represents a significant advancement in anti-ageing and delivers performance that has shown statistically significant superior efficacy versus retinol. It is an innovation that has been used to treat burn wounds with powerful regenerative properties. Harnessing this technology once used to regenerate burnt skin, we applied it to aged skin and were amazed to discover that it can trigger skin cell regeneration from deep within, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and pigmentation while improving overall skin texture."

Jo T, 33, a clinical trial participant, shared her experience: "As someone who's tried many anti-ageing products with little success, I was hesitant at first. Retinol has always irritated my skin, so I didn't expect much. But the REGENEX™ Renewal Serum surprised me right away. It felt light, absorbed quickly, and didn't leave my skin feeling greasy. Within two weeks, I started noticing my skin was changing. My skin felt firmer, and after eight weeks, the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes and mouth had visibly reduced. What stood out most was how much smoother and younger my skin looked overall—like it had turned back the clock. I can confidently say this serum has made a huge difference in my routine, and I'll definitely be continuing with it."

Setting a New Standard in Anti-Ageing Technology

REGENEX™ Renewal Serum is the result of decades of research and innovation from Modern Molecules' team of renowned dermatologists. More than just a skincare product, this serum represents a ground-breaking advancement in medical cosmetics, bringing healthcare technology originally developed to help burn victims regenerate new skin into the consumer skincare market. Designed to rejuvenate skin from the inside out, it effectively boosts collagen production, strengthens the skin barrier, and improves elasticity, providing visible, long-term anti-ageing results.

In five independent clinical studies, REGENEX™ Renewal Serum was shown to significantly outperform traditional retinol treatments. During a user trial involving 25 participants aged 30-52, all with varying degrees of visible ageing, key findings included:

89% agreed that REGENEX™ was more effective than retinol

97% observed firmer, plumper skin

93% saw a more youthful complexion

97% noted improvements in skin tone and texture

80% witnessed a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles

73% experienced reduced pigmentation and age spots.

*Details and results from the various clinical trials are available at www.modernmolecules.com

Singapore's Exclusive Launch from 28 October

Consumers can register for early access through a waitlist on modernmolecules.com. Available first in Singapore from 28 October 2024, the serum will be available for purchase online via modernmolecules.com, selected Watsons stores island-wide[1] as well as e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and TikTok Shop for SGD $49 (35ml bottle).

About Modern Molecules

Modern Molecules is a breakthrough anti-ageing skincare brand from the laboratories of Seoul, Korea. Introducing REGENEX™. The first modern molecule for ageing that combines revolutionary Spicules, Exosomes and Peptides for 7X better than retinol anti-ageing performance. Once used for the treatment of burns, now harnessed for anti-ageing, it regenerates aged skin back to youth. Discovered and developed by a team of the world's leading Dermatologists, it is clinically proven by the Korean Skin Institute to delay ageing by 5 and a half years and reduce wrinkles by 40%. Modern Molecule's first product, the REGENEX™ Renewal Serum, will launch in October.

CLINIC BORN. SEOUL MADE. 클리닉이 탄생했습니다. 서울이 만들었습니다.

[1] Available at the following Watsons stores: Parkway Parade, NEX, Marina Square, ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Causeway Point, Bugis Junction, The Star Vista, Tampines Mall, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Jurong Point JEM, Hougang Mall, Eastpoint Mall, Toa Payoh (HDB), Vivocity, Anchorpoint, Waterway Point, Raffles City, Compass One, Marina Bay Sands, Great World City, Bukit Panjang Plaza, West Mall, Hougang Street 21, 100AM and Westgate.

