Korean GreenTech Startup MarinaChain Announces JV in Singapore to Build Integrated Carbon Compliance Hub

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarinaChain, a fast-growing maritime decarbonisation technology company, announced plans to establish a joint venture in Singapore as part of its global expansion strategy. The initiative aims to integrate carbon accounting, alternative fuel trading, regulatory consulting, and data infrastructure into a unified platform serving shipping companies across Asia and beyond.

MarinaChain provides AI-powered carbon accounting and compliance solutions for the maritime and logistics industry, enabling shipping companies to meet rapidly tightening global regulations such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) data-driven reporting requirements. The company's flagship solution, MarinaNet, automatically extracts operational data from ships' Noon Reports — regardless of format — and converts them into fully auditable regulatory reports, reducing the traditional manual workload by up to 80%.

Following rapid domestic traction, including onboarding more than 30 major South Korean shipping companies within six months of launch, MarinaChain is now accelerating its global push. Singapore has been selected as the company's first strategic international base.

Singapore: The Crossroads of Global Maritime Decarbonisation

"Singapore is where the future of maritime decarbonisation is being shaped," said Sung Yeop Ha, Co-Founder and Director of MarinaChain, who leads the company's global business and partnerships. "With shipping lines, fuel suppliers, financial institutions, and regulators operating in one ecosystem, Singapore is uniquely positioned to become the world's most important hub for zero-carbon maritime operations."

The joint venture is being formed with GreenMarine, a Singapore-based cleantech provider specialising in green methanol trading, sustainability consulting, and regulatory training. GreenMarine's team includes seasoned experts from Europe, the world's most advanced regulatory environment for maritime decarbonisation.

"MarinaChain brings deep technical capabilities in data and AI, while GreenMarine contributes its extensive alternative-fuel network and local operational expertise," Ha said. "By combining these strengths, the joint venture aims to deliver a comprehensive decarbonisation model that the maritime industry has long needed."

A New Blueprint for Maritime Decarbonisation

The forthcoming JV will be structured as a multi-service maritime decarbonisation hub, consolidating:

AI-driven carbon accounting and compliance (EU ETS, IMO DCS, CII, and more)

Biofuel and green methanol brokerage

ESG and regulatory training for seafarers and operators

Carbon-related consulting for shipping and logistics providers

A data and verification platform to streamline cross-border compliance

According to MarinaChain, the JV's integrated model reflects the market's urgent need to reduce fragmentation and improve data integrity in emissions reporting — a growing challenge as shipping companies face complex, multi-jurisdictional regulations.

Progress Underway with Regulatory and Strategic Support

MarinaChain is currently conducting legal and operational groundwork for the JV with support from South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Global Digital Innovation Network. The company expects the JV to move into formal establishment stages in the coming months.

"Our goal is not simply to provide carbon accounting software," Ha added. "We aim to build Singapore's first holistic maritime decarbonisation hub — a model that can expand to cover the entire Asian shipping market."

More information about MarinaChain's technology and mission can be found at www.marinachain.io.

SOURCE MarinaChain