Korean Water-Tech Innovator ECOPEACE Establishes Singapore JV to Tackle Regional Water Pollution with AI Robotics

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOPEACE, a South Korean leader in AI- and robotics-based water-quality management, today announced the formation of a new joint venture in Singapore as the cornerstone of its expansion across Southeast Asia and beyond. This strategic move aims to introduce ECOPEACE's flagship autonomous water purification robot, ECO-BOT, and related smart-water solutions to the region's most critical water environments.

"We see enormous opportunity in Southeast Asia, where many communities face growing water-quality challenges," said Chae In-won, CEO of ECOPEACE. "Our mission is to deploy cutting-edge robotics and AI to monitor, analyze, and remediate water pollution — starting here in Singapore, then expanding across the region."

ECOPEACE: Smart Water Management Through AI, Robotics and Clean Energy

Founded in 2012, ECOPEACE has pioneered a holistic approach to water-resource management, combining AI, Big Data, robotics, and renewable energy to deliver sustainable, scalable solutions. Its flagship marine robot, ECO-BOT, is designed for autonomous operation on lakes, reservoirs, and other freshwater bodies — collecting real-time water-quality data, identifying pollutants such as algae bloom, oil, or debris, and executing targeted clean-up operations.

Equipped with solar-power modules and a durable, low-maintenance filtration system, ECO-BOT enables long-duration, unmanned operation while minimizing carbon emissions and operational costs.

Beyond its technical capabilities, ECOPEACE's solutions embody a broader vision: leveraging advanced technology to restore aquatic ecosystems, safeguarding water resources, and enabling sustainable urban water management.

Strategic JV in Singapore: Entry Point for Regional Expansion

Recognizing Singapore's position as a regional hub for smart-city innovation and environmental sustainability, ECOPEACE has partnered with a local business-development firm to set up a dedicated Singapore JV. This structure will support tailored deployment of ECO-BOT and associated systems, including project development, regulatory compliance, client engagement, and maintenance services — ensuring smooth adoption within Singapore's institutions and public agencies.

This JV model allows ECOPEACE to combine its technological expertise with local market know-how, facilitating faster deployment and better alignment with regional needs.

Next Steps: Demonstrations, Scaling and Further Innovations

ECOPEACE plans to initiate pilot projects at strategic freshwater sites across Singapore, using ECO-BOT to demonstrate water-quality monitoring and remediation. Following successful pilots, the company expects to expand deployments across the region and adapt its solutions to local ecosystems and regulatory environments.

In parallel, ECOPEACE continues to develop complementary technologies — including floating purification stations and integrated water-management platforms — to offer a full suite of smart, renewable-energy-powered water solutions.

"With rising environmental pressures and increasing demand for clean water, Southeast Asia represents both a need and an opportunity," Chae concluded. "Through our Singapore JV, ECOPEACE is committed to bringing sustainable, effective, and data-driven water-management technologies to cities that need them most."

SOURCE Ecopeace