Korean Wave Hits Hong Kong - World's First Yim Siwan Wax Figure Set to Make a Splash

HONG KONG, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, always keeping up with global trends and dedicated to promoting the local tourism industry, has officially announced a groundbreaking news today - the world's first wax figure of Korean heartthrob Yim Siwan will soon be arriving in Hong Kong. This exciting addition offers fans a chance to intimately engage with him. The figure's debut is expected to ignite a global wave of Korean fever.

Yim Siwan made his official debut in 2010. In 2012, he ventured into the world of acting, making his first appearance in the drama "The Moon Embracing the Sun," which garnered significant attention. Since then, he has actively taken part in various notable projects, including the film "The Attorney", "The Merciless" and the TV series "Misaeng: Incomplete Life," earning multiple awards. He participated in the Korean blockbuster "Emergency Declaration," the country's first-ever aviation disaster film. This movie was premiered out of competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. He is Known for portraying characters with diverse personalities, often straddling the line between good and evil. As a result, he has earned widespread recognition as an accomplished actor, garnering admiration from netizens and audiences alike.

During the sitting process, Yim Siwan shared his travel experience, mentioning his visit to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Seeing wax figures of celebrities, which sparked a thought in his mind, "If one day, my wax figure could also be displayed in this place, then I would consider it a mark of a successful life." When he received the news of his own wax figure, he felt ecstatic, as if it completes his dream.

The discussions with the sculpting team about the figure's pose fascinated him. He actively participated, aiming to enhance interaction between the figure and his fans. After the unveiling, he hopes fans can create unique moments and interact with the figure in ways he never imagined, taking photos and more.

Wade Chang, the General Manager of Hong Kong Cluster, Merlin Entertainments, expressed, "Yim Siwan is a highly acclaimed celebrity globally, and we are incredibly honoured to have him join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. We believe that fans are eagerly looking forward to the opportunity of meeting his wax figure up close."

