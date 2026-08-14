HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the philosophy of "Diverse Learning • Wisdom in Bloom," Kornhill Learnscape will host a grand Open Day over two days on 29–30 August 2026. Kornhill Learnscape brings together over 40 leading educational institutions and learning centres, offering courses spanning languages, music, art, dance, STEM, sports and academic enrichment – catering holistically to the learning needs of different age groups. During the Open Day, multiple educational organisations will offer free trial classes and enrolment discounts of up to 50% off, allowing parents and children to experience over a hundred short-term and regular courses on-site. Several institutions will also present music performances, Taekwondo demonstrations and fencing match exhibitions, enabling children to explore their interests in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Kornhill Learnscape Open Day 2026 Makes a Grand Return Two-Day Exclusive Course Offers Up to 50% Off

Over 40 Top-Tier Educational Institutions Gathered – Multiple Promotions During Open Day, Select Courses Up to 50% Off

Kornhill Learnscape is dedicated to creating a vibrant learning environment for children and adolescents – a flourishing "forest" where young minds can explore and unleash their potential. With over 40 renowned educational institutions, the course offerings are extensive, covering languages and academic enrichment, music and performing arts, visual arts, STEM and cognitive training, as well as sports and dance. Featured institutions include Hong Kong Fencing School; Dunn's Education; the renowned English education group ABC Pathways School; STEM education provider The Genius Workshop; Hong Kong China Chess Academy; and the well-known music education brand Parsons Music, among many others – comprehensively addressing the learning needs of children and teenagers across different age groups. Parents are welcome to visit each educational institution during the Open Day to enquire about course details, and on-the-spot enrolments will enjoy exclusive offers.

Over the two-day Open Day, multiple educational institutions and learning centres will offer free or specially-priced trial classes covering creative writing, sports, music and arts, allowing children to experience class atmospheres first-hand. On-the-spot course enrolments will also come with exclusive discounts and exquisite gifts, with select courses offered at up to 50% off. Meanwhile, several institutions will present captivating performances, including a music recital by Parsons Music, a taekwondo demonstration by YD Taekwondo, and a fencing match exhibition by Hong Kong Fencing School – giving parents and children the chance to experience the appeal of different learning fields and gain deeper insight into each centre's teaching characteristics and class operations.

Two Spending Reward Missions – Abundant Perks Galore

To encourage families to experience the diverse learning atmosphere of Kornhill Learnscape first-hand, this year's Open Day specially introduces two spending reward missions. Participants can register for free as members of the hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Programme, and complete designated spending tasks during the event period to redeem generous rewards. Mission 1: Enrol in any course at a Kornhill Learnscape educational institution for a designated amount, and receive Hang Lung e-dining vouchers, Commercial Press vouchers, and XVENTURE indoor sports arena entry discount vouchers. Mission 2: After completing Mission 1, spend a designated amount via electronic payment at hello programme participating merchants in Kornhill Plaza, and enjoy an additional three hours of free parking at Kornhill Plaza. The first 30 redeemers will also receive The Kensington Pickleball e-vouchers or free pickleball paddle redemption vouchers. Each hello member may redeem the rewards for Mission 1 and Mission 2 once each, while stocks last.

Kornhill Learnscape Open Day 2026 Details

Date: 29–30 August 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10:30 am – 6:00 pm

10:30 am – 9:00 pm (Spending Reward Redemption Hours)

Venue: Kornhill Plaza Office Tower (Take Exit A2 of Tai Koo MTR Station to the Office Tower Lift Lobby at M/F, Kornhill Plaza North Tower)

Reception Desk G/F, Kornhill Plaza North Tower

Kornhill Learnscape Open Day 2026 Spending Reward Campaign Details

Reward Mission Spending Requirement During Event Period Reward Content Quota Mission 1 Enrol in any course at Kornhill Learnscape for HK$1,000 or above (maximum of two receipts) HK$20 Hang Lung e-dining voucher x 2

HK$20 Commercial Press voucher x 2

XVENTURE single-entry "Buy 4 Get 1 Free" admission and 50% off grip socks e-voucher x 2 250 Mission 2 Complete Mission 1 and spend HK$400 or above via electronic payment* at hello programme participating merchants in Kornhill Plaza (maximum of two receipts) 3-hour Kornhill Plaza e-parking voucher x 1

(First 30 redeemers only) The Kensington Pickleball e-voucher x 1 OR The Kensington Pickleball Free Paddle Redemption Voucher x 1 100

SOURCE Kornhill Plaza