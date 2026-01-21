KPMG and Alpaca Vietnam Form Strategic Alliance to Deploy Basel III Solutions in Compliance with Circular No. 14/2025/TT-NHNN

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Vietnam's banking sector enters a new regulatory phase following the issuance of Circular No. 14/2025/TT-NHNN, KPMG and Alpaca Vietnam, part of TPIsoftware Corporation, form a strategic alliance to deliver market-ready Basel III solutions, enabling banks to meet regulatory requirements, strengthen risk governance, and stay on track with their transformation roadmap.

Tran Hong Hai, CEO of Alpaca Vietnam, and Pham Do Nhat Vinh, Head of Financial Services at KPMG, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in Hanoi, witnessed by Yvonne Chien (Executive Vice President of TPIsoftware), along with other members.

Circular No. 14/2025/TT-NHNN formally establishes Basel III as a regulatory compliance requirement for Vietnam's banking system, introducing a unified supervisory framework alongside enhanced standards for capital adequacy, risk measurement, and regulatory reporting.

In response to these regulatory demands, KPMG and Alpaca jointly provide a comprehensive Basel III solution that is fully developed and proven in practice, supporting banks in adopting Basel III in a structured, efficient, and sustainable manner.

On 6 January 2026, KPMG Tax and Advisory Limited and Alpaca Vietnam Company Limited officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a long-term strategic partnership focused on the deployment and commercialization of Basel III-compliant technology platforms for Vietnam's banking sector.

Regulatory Context and Implementation Roadmap

Circular No. 14/2025/TT-NHNN, effective from 15 September 2025, establishes the legal framework for Basel III implementation in Vietnam under a phased transition approach. During the transition period until 31 December 2029, banks may continue complying with the existing regulatory regime or proactively register to apply the Standardised Approach (SA) under Circular 14, while preparing the necessary conditions to implement the Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) approach subject to approval by the State Bank of Vietnam.

From 1 January 2030, Circular 14 becomes the unified regulatory basis for capital adequacy calculation, marking a full transition to Basel III standards. Beyond regulatory compliance, Basel III under Circular 14 delivers clear financial benefits by enabling banks to more accurately reflect asset risk profiles, thereby optimising risk-weighted assets (RWA), improving the capital adequacy ratio (CAR), and enhancing overall capital efficiency.

This controlled yet time-bound transition requires banks to accelerate upgrades across data capabilities, risk models, and technology infrastructure - precisely where the Basel III solution delivered through the KPMG - Alpaca collaboration provides tangible value for effective and timely transformation.

Combining Financial Regulatory Expertise with Banking Technology Platforms

The alliance between KPMG and Alpaca Vietnam brings together global-level regulatory advisory expertise and specialised Basel III technology platforms for the banking and financial services sector.

KPMG plays a central role in shaping the compliance framework, translating regulatory requirements and Basel III standards into risk governance models aligned with supervisory expectations. Alpaca, in turn, operationalises these requirements through technology solutions already deployed in practice, supporting capital adequacy calculation, RWA management, stress testing, and regulatory reporting.

Through an integrated delivery approach, the two parties jointly provide end-to-end solutions from regulatory advisory and solution design to system implementation and ongoing operation helping banks shorten transformation timelines, reduce implementation risk, and strengthen supervisory confidence.

Towards Sustainable Compliance and Long-Term Growth

Beyond software delivery, the KPMG - Alpaca partnership builds a Basel III compliance ecosystem, accompanying banks throughout their transformation and operational journey. While KPMG brings deep expertise in risk management standards and a vast client network, Alpaca delivers tech-driven solutions to ensure modernized operations with efficiency and compliance, enabling successful digital transformation.

With deep technology expertise in the banking, financial services and insurance sector, Alpaca has developed and deployed products supporting regulatory compliance, risk management and management reporting, with Basel III as a key focus. The solutions are designed to be standardised, stable and aligned with banking IT environments, meeting requirements for auditability, security and system integration. Leveraging practical implementation experience and a product-driven approach, Alpaca enables banks to accelerate Basel III adoption, reduce transition risks and ensure sustainable operations in line with the roadmap set out under Circular No. 14/2025/TT-NHNN and upcoming regulatory standards.

About the Partners

KPMG

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, supporting Vietnamese banks in Basel III implementation that meets the requirements in SBV's Circular 14/2025/TT-NHNN as well as upcoming regulations. With extensive international experience and deep local regulatory knowledge, KPMG helps financial institutions optimise capital strength, enhance transparency, and maintain sustainable operations under evolving supervisory standards.

Alpaca Vietnam

Alpaca Vietnam is a strategic technology partner specialising in IT architecture and Basel III compliance systems for the financial sector. Alpaca has delivered digital transformation projects for leading insurance companies in Vietnam, including Bao Long, BSH, ABIC, GIC, and others. In January 2025, Alpaca became part of TPIsoftware Corporation, a Taiwan-based enterprise software technology provider, significantly strengthening its delivery capability and integrating advanced AI technologies. This synergy enables Alpaca to translate complex regulatory requirements into scalable, enterprise-grade banking solutions, helping banks build long-term competitive advantage in the digital era.

