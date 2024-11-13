KryptoGO at DevCon: Transforming Payments with Next-Gen Stablecoin Solutions in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, KryptoGO, a global blockchain technology leader, will participate in DevCon and EthGlobal in Bangkok, Thailand. Marking DevCon's debut in Asia, this year's event highlights Southeast Asia's emerging influence in the blockchain world. At this key gathering, KryptoGO will showcase its advanced stablecoin payment solutions, aligning with Southeast Asia's evolving digital economy and positioning itself at the forefront of blockchain adoption in the region.

Why Southeast Asia? A Strategic Pivot to a Digital Hub

As one of the blockchain community's flagship events, DevCon connects top developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts worldwide. This year, DevCon's decision to convene in Thailand underscores the region's growing potential for crypto adoption and decentralized solutions in fast-expanding digital markets. In parallel, EthGlobal amplifies Web3 innovation by fostering collaborations through hackathons and tech exchanges, catalyzing blockchain growth globally.

Showcasing a Proven Track Record of Global Innovation

With top placements in high-profile hackathons—including BlazCTF, ETH Tokyo, ETH Taipei, and ZK Hack Montréal—KryptoGO's team has consistently applied innovative technologies, earning recognition from international sponsors and judges . In addition to remarkable achievements from hackathons, the team has consistently incorporated pioneering advancements into its products. This rapid pace of innovation is directly fueled by the expertise of team members who excel on the global stage, driving continuous updates that keep KryptoGO at the forefront of the blockchain industry.

Bringing Stablecoin Solutions to the Next Frontier

Southeast Asia's unique needs—cross-border payments, decentralized finance access, and simplified crypto transactions—align closely with KryptoGO's groundbreaking product features . Through the week of events, KryptoGO will showcase how their solution is designed to elevate stablecoin usability:

Pay Anyone, No Wallet Needed: Send via Link

A first of its kind, this feature allows users to transfer crypto using a link , expanding stablecoin's accessibility by eliminating the need for a wallet on the recipient's end.

KryptoGO's upgraded Auth SDK 2.0 simplifies identity verification for Web3, giving individuals and enterprises a secure, user-friendly experience for blockchain authentication.

Covering gas fees on behalf of users, KryptoGO's gasless transaction model makes stablecoin payments more seamless, lowering barriers for first-time users and improving convenience for regular users alike.

KryptoGO's one-click staking option brings stablecoin holders a streamlined way to earn passive income, catering to users seeking effortless, secure yield on their holdings.

Building the Future of Payments in Southeast Asia

KryptoGO's participation in DevCon and EthGlobal extends beyond a showcase; it represents an opportunity to forge partnerships and expand the stablecoin payment solution across Southeast Asia. KryptoGO is actively discussing the integration possibilities with several blockchain ecosystems, such as Kaspa and NERO chains. We invite all interested parties to meet our team for discussions and to learn more about how these integrations could enhance the future of decentralized finance. By introducing technologies that address the region's specific needs, KryptoGO is setting the stage for impactful collaborations and paving the way for a future where decentralized finance is accessible to all.

About KryptoGO

KryptoGO is a leading Web3 infrastructure platform backed by the National Development Fund and certified with ISO 27001/27701, emphasizing compliance and security. We provide compliant DeFi wallet solutions for global financial institutions and businesses looking to offer cryptocurrency services, with a strong focus on safety, user experience, and regulatory adherence. We welcome inquiries from global businesses and financial institutions seeking to leverage cutting-edge stablecoin infrastructure and compliance solutions. For more information on how KryptoGO can support your Web3 business needs, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Learn more: www.kryptogo.com | X | LinkedIn

