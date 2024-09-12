KryptoGO Joins Forces with Circle to Accelerate Global Stablecoin Adoption and Enhance Compliance Solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KryptoGO, a leading Web3 infrastructure platform, today announced its official partnership with Circle , the global issuer of the USDC stablecoin, to drive the worldwide adoption of stablecoins and enhance compliance solutions. This collaboration represents a major step forward for both companies in enabling efficient, and scalable virtual asset management solutions across various industries.

With stablecoins increasingly playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing the finance landscape, KryptoGO and Circle are committed to expanding stablecoin use cases and improving user experiences. KryptoGO's innovative products, including the KryptoGO Studio and KryptoGO Wallet , now offer seamless integration of stablecoin features such as peer-to-peer transactions, social payments, etc. These improvements, combined with KryptoGO's advanced compliance tools, make the platform a preferred choice for stablecoin users worldwide.

Expanding Stablecoin Adoption and Compliance

Circle, a global financial technology firm, is the issuer of USDC, one of the most trusted stablecoins, with a market capitalization of $33.5 billion. As a leader in the stablecoin ecosystem, Circle provides solutions for decentralized finance (DeFi), and virtual asset management. USDC facilitates cross-border transactions, payments, and DeFi applications on a global scale. Recently, Circle became the first MiCA-compliant stablecoin issuer in Europe, further solidifying its leadership in the stablecoin market. Through this partnership, KryptoGO will leverage USDC's capabilities to drive stablecoin adoption across multiple sectors, including payments, remittances, and financial services.

"We are excited to collaborate with Circle to bring our vision of a compliant stablecoin ecosystem to life," said Kordan Ou, CEO of KryptoGO. "At KryptoGO, our focus is on delivering solutions that uphold regulatory standards while offering users a seamless experience in managing their virtual assets. This partnership allows us to expand globally, making stablecoin transactions more accessible and reliable for users worldwide."

Unlocking New Opportunities in the Stablecoin Market

The global stablecoin market has seen exponential growth, with a total market capitalization exceeding $1.6 trillion. USDC alone accounts for more than 20% of this market, offering a highly regulated stablecoin option. As part of its strategic expansion into global markets, KryptoGO is actively focusing on regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Middle-East Asia, where demand for stablecoin solutions and compliant virtual asset services is rapidly increasing. The collaboration between KryptoGO and Circle opens up new possibilities for stablecoin adoption in industries such as telecommunications, payroll, and financial services, particularly in the rapidly growing Asia market.

KryptoGO's Leadership in Compliance and Security

Trusted by financial institutions and licensed virtual assets service providers (VASPs), KryptoGO continues to lead the industry in compliance and security innovation. The company's suite of compliance solutions helps businesses and users adhere to global regulatory requirements. With recent enhancements to KryptoGO Wallet and KryptoGO Studio, the platform provides a seamless user experience while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

Leading the Next Wave of Financial Innovation

The collaboration between KryptoGO and Circle marks a significant milestone in the expansion of stablecoin adoption. By seamlessly integrating stablecoin applications into its offerings, KryptoGO is set to deliver a more robust, compliant, and scalable Web3 infrastructure service. As global demand for stablecoin solutions accelerates, KryptoGO will continue to innovate and provide user-friendly infrastructure for businesses and individuals. This partnership exemplifies KryptoGO's commitment to shaping the future of decentralized finance, driving the evolution of digital finance with trust at its core.

About KryptoGO

KryptoGO is a leading Web3 infrastructure platform backed by the National Development Fund and certified with ISO 27001/27701, emphasizing compliance and security. We provide compliant DeFi wallet solutions for global financial institutions and businesses looking to offer cryptocurrency services, with a strong focus on safety, user experience, and regulatory adherence. We welcome inquiries from global businesses and financial institutions seeking to leverage cutting-edge stablecoin infrastructure and compliance solutions. For more information on how KryptoGO can support your Web3 business needs, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Learn more: www.kryptogo.com | X | LinkedIn

SOURCE KryptoGO