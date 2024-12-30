KT&G Scholarship Foundation Awarded Plaque of Appreciation by Indonesian Ministry of Industry

  • Global Scholarships Granted since 2018 to Nurture Indonesian Talent

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KT&G Scholarship Foundation has been awarded a plaque of appreciation by the Indonesian Ministry of Industry for its generous, long-term scholarship programs.

The awarding ceremony was held in the Ministry of Industry Office in Jakarta on December 20th. Officials, including the Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Vice Minister of Industry Faisol Riza, attended the ceremony to thank the KT&G Scholarship Foundation for aiding future global leaders and reaffirm support for the foundation's efforts in finding and nurturing Indonesian talent.

KT&G has elected 74 students from 11 universities, including students from the Ministry of Industry-affiliated Indonesian Polytechnic University, for scholarship programs.

The Director of KT&G Scholarship Foundation, Ahn, Hong-Pil, stated that KT&G supports "global scholarship programs to act as a responsible global corporate-citizen" and "will continue to contribute to the fostering of global talent through diverse support programs tailored to each location."

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation, established in 2008, is hosting various scholarship programs in association with government projects across the world to nurture local future talent. Since 2018, the Foundation also established "Global Scholarship Programs" that provides educational opportunities for nominated talent from Indonesia and other locations.

