KT&G Social Welfare Foundation Dispatches "SangSang Withus" College Student Volunteer Group to Indonesia

- Contributes Indonesian future talent education through education infrastructure improvement, teaching, and other programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The KT&G Social Welfare Foundation's "SangSang Withus" college student volunteer group, with 40 participants, visited Indonesia from 8th to 17th for volunteer work.

The KT&G Social Welfare foundation's "SangSang Withus" college stu dent volunteer group visits Indonesia, painting a mural for an Indones ian school.

The SangSang Withus team visited Babakan Madang Primary School in Bogor, Indonesia to refine the learning environment for students. The team's activities include construction of a library and bathrooms and school wall mural painting. The team, jointly with local college students, also organized volunteer teaching sessions for primary school students. Social programs, including Korean culture exchanges and a sports day, were also arranged as well.

KT&G Social Welfare Foundation's "SangSang Withus" initiative is a college student volunteer group active since 2005. Until now, the initiative has hosted 54 volunteer trips and dispatched 1,620 volunteers to heighten education infrastructure in various global locations including Indonesia.

A KT&G Social Welfare Foundation spokesperson stated that he hopes "this volunteer trip will contribute to the education of future Indonesian talent" and that the foundation "will continue to support better educational environments for Indonesian students and to fulfill social responsibilities as a global citizen by providing practical help."

The KT&G Social Welfare Foundation, founded in 2003, is dedicated to making social contributions across the globe. In 2023, the foundation built a primary school in the Bogor region fully equipped with latest PC's, air conditioning, desks, and other educational equipment, while also renovating 40 homes in the Surabaya region.

SOURCE KT&G Corporation