KT&G Social Welfare Foundation Sends "SangSang Withus" College Student Volunteer Group to Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Social Welfare Foundation's college student volunteer group "SangSang Withus" team, consisting of 40 volunteers, visited Vietnam from the 8th to 17th.

KT&G Social Welfare Foundation's college student volunteer group "SangSang Withus" team is painting murals for a Vietnamese school

The SangSang Withus team visited Quoi Son Primary School in Ben Tre Province, and painted murals on school walls to provide a better learning environment for students. The team went on to host teaching sessions using self-devised learning tools and curriculums. Various exchange programs, including Korean culture-themed performances, Korean traditional games, and a sports day, were also organized for students.

The KT&G Social Welfare Foundation has been making social contributions in Vietnam since 2019. The foundation has built primary schools and improved infrastructure for health centers in locations including Ho Chi Minh City, Soc Trang Province, and Quang Nam Province, while sending dedicated volunteer teams to Vietnam to host teaching sessions. In 2019, the foundation has also supported health checkups and health surgeries for local Vietnamese residents.

Until now, a total of 200 volunteers over the course of 5 trips visited Vietnam to assist improving the learning environment for future Vietnamese talent. Overall, the foundation's support totals to an approximate of $2 million.

A KT&G Social Welfare Foundation spokesperson said that he hopes "this trip contributes to the education of future Vietnamese talent" and that "the foundation will continue to fulfill its responsibilities as a global citizen by continuing its practical social contributions and providing better learning environments for future Vietnamese talent."

