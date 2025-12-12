Kuailu Tech Launches Advanced AI-CRM Upgrade to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Manufacturing SMEs Across Southeast Asia
12 Dec, 2025, 09:28 CST
SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuailu Tech today announced a significant upgrade to its Kuailu Cloud AI-CRM platform, introducing a new generation of AI-driven capabilities designed to help small and mid-sized manufacturers (SMEs) modernise customer management, automate sales operations, and improve sales-to-production coordination across Southeast Asia.
The enhanced platform addresses core challenges faced by manufacturers in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, including fragmented customer data, manual follow-up processes, and limited visibility across distribution and production activities. With the latest release, Kuailu Cloud AI-CRM strengthens its position as one of the region's most complete manufacturing-focused CRM solutions, offering rapid deployment without the cost or complexity of traditional enterprise systems.
New AI Capabilities Purpose-Built for Manufacturing
The upgrade delivers deeper intelligence, automation, and collaboration across the full customer lifecycle. Key enhancements include:
- 360° Unified Customer Intelligence consolidating real-time data from distributors, OEM partners, service teams, and end customers into a single, actionable view.
- AI-Enhanced Sales Automation providing predictive pipeline forecasting, automated follow-up reminders, and efficiency tools that support faster, more reliable sales execution.
Proven Business Impact for Early Adopters
Manufacturers across precision engineering, industrial components, metal fabrication, and consumer goods have already recorded significant operational gains with the enhanced AI-CRM:
- 40% increase in repeat purchase rates
- 60% reduction in service-related operational costs
- Up to 85% faster sales-to-production coordination
- Customer churn consistently below 8%
"These results highlight the transformative potential of accessible, AI-driven systems for the manufacturing sector," said Kuailu Tech's Product Strategy Lead. "SMEs across Southeast Asia often operate with limited digital infrastructure. Our upgraded AI-CRM offers a powerful, easy-to-adopt platform that delivers measurable improvements within weeks."
Flexible, Localised, and Designed for Real Manufacturing Workflows
Kuailu Cloud AI-CRM supports the end-to-end operational needs of modern manufacturing businesses with:
- Low-code configuration enabling rapid adaptation to regional workflows and compliance requirements
- Multi-device access for sales, service, and factory teams operating across multiple sites
- Seamless integration with ERP, production management, and supply chain systems
The enhanced Kuailu Cloud AI-CRM is now available to all new and existing customers, supported by Kuailu Tech's regional onboarding and migration teams.
Manufacturers looking to strengthen customer lifecycle management, improve sales automation, or accelerate sales-to-production workflows can request a demo via [email protected].
About Kuailu Technology (HK) Limited
Kuailu Tech is a global AI technology company dedicated to enabling intelligent digital transformation. Powered by proprietary large-model AI, the company offers a unified ecosystem that includes AI smart office solutions, AI collaboration tools, intelligent meeting systems, workflow automation, AI-driven CRM, low-code customisation, and ERP integration. Kuailu Tech helps organisations operate with greater speed, efficiency, and accuracy.
For more information, visit www.kuailutech.com.
