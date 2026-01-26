Kuala Lumpur is Among Top 10 Destinations in Asia for Celebrating the Lunar New Year - Agoda

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Kuala Lumpur is the seventh most sought-after destination for international visitors celebrating the festive season in Asia, as well as the top-searched domestic destination. Agoda further reports that, based on accommodation searches, Bangkok, Thailand is the most popular destination among Malaysians spending the Lunar New Year holiday abroad.

Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang have emerged as the top inbound destinations for travelers to Malaysia. This trend highlights a growing interest in Malaysia's vibrant cultural heritage and urban experiences. Kuala Lumpur, with its iconic skyline and diverse culinary scene, offers a blend of modernity and tradition. Johor Bahru attracts visitors with its cultural landmarks, while Penang is celebrated for its historic architecture and renowned street food. These preferences indicate that travelers are seeking destinations that offer a mix of cultural exploration and urban adventure.

Kuala Lumpur also leads as the top domestic destination for Malaysian travelers, followed by Penang and Malacca. Malacca, with its historical sites and colonial charm, draws those eager to delve into Malaysia's past. These preferences indicate a trend towards appreciating local culture and history while enjoying diverse experiences.

Meanwhile, Bangkok ranks as the top outbound destination for Malaysian travelers, followed by Hat Yai and Tokyo. This preference underscores a desire for cultural exploration and diverse experiences. Bangkok's rich street life and cultural sites offer a dynamic urban adventure. Hat Yai, known for its bustling markets and local cuisine, provides a more laid-back yet culturally immersive experience. Tokyo, with its blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology, appeals to those seeking both cultural depth and modern excitement. These choices reflect interest among travelers to explore destinations that offer a rich tapestry of cultural and urban experiences.

The upcoming Year of the Horse symbolizes energy and adventure, inspiring travelers to explore vibrant destinations. The Lunar New Year marking new beginnings and Spring's arrival, is a prime time for reuniting with loved ones and embracing renewal. It's an opportunity for self-discovery, whether rediscovering familiar places or venturing abroad.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda shared, "The Year of the Horse brings a vibrant energy to travel, and it's exciting to see Kuala Lumpur shine as a top destination. Cities like Johor Bahru, Penang and Malacca have so much to offer to travelers that will surely make the journey truly special for them. Whether they are staying in Malaysia or venturing abroad, Agoda has amazing deals on flights, stays, and activities to ensure their New Year celebration is unforgettable."

Looking at the combined preferences of Asian travelers, Japanese cities emerged as favorites for the Lunar New Year holiday, with Tokyo leading, followed by Bangkok (Thailand), Taipei (Taiwan), Osaka (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea) in the top five. Fukuoka (Japan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sapporo (Japan), Singapore and Hong Kong round out the top 10.

Embracing the adventurous spirit, travelers planning their Lunar New Year getaways can explore Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. Running from 14 to 28 February, Agoda's Mega Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 17 February and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 10 to 13 February. The latest deals are available on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.

