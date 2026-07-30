KUCHING, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As diabetes continues to place an increasing burden on Malaysia's healthcare system — affecting an estimated 4.75 million Malaysian adults - Kuching will become the regional meeting point for leading diabetes experts this October as it hosts the "Diabetes Asia 2026" Conference (DAC 2026). The conference will bring together internationally renowned diabetes experts and local specialists, researchers and healthcare professionals to explore the latest advances in diabetes prevention, treatment and long-term patient care.

Kuching to Host Asia’s Leading Diabetes Experts at “Diabetes Asia 2026” Conference (DAC 2026)

Against this backdrop, "Diabetes Asia 2026" Conference aims to equip healthcare professionals with the latest scientific knowledge, emerging technologies and collaborative networks needed to address one of the region's most pressing health challenges.

Organised by the National Diabetes Institute (NADI) and supported by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), the Diabetes Asia Conference 2026 is the flagship event of its long-running Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Series, which has been advancing diabetes education for healthcare professionals since 2002. Now in its 23rd edition, the three-day hybrid conference will be held from 15 to 17 October 2026 at voco Kuching by IHG, bringing together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and allied health practitioners from Malaysia and around the world. Delegates will have the flexibility to participate either in person or virtually, fostering greater collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the sharing of the latest advancements in diabetes prevention, management, and care.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 21.1 per cent of Malaysian adults aged between 20 and 79 years are living with diabetes, representing around 4.75 million people. Globally, diabetes affects an estimated 589 million adults, with that figure projected to rise to 853 million by 2050, highlighting the growing importance of continuous professional education, scientific collaboration and evidence-based care in addressing one of the world's fastest-growing non-communicable diseases.

Emeritus Professor Dato' Mustaffa Embong, Chairman of the Diabetes Asia 2026 Conference, said the rapid pace of innovation in diabetes care makes continuous professional learning more important than ever.

"Diabetes care is evolving faster today than at any time in history. From breakthrough medicines and digital health technologies to a deeper understanding of the disease itself, healthcare professionals must continuously update their knowledge if patients are to fully benefit from these advances.

"For more than two decades, NADI's Continuing Professional Development Series has been committed to strengthening diabetes care across Malaysia and the region. We are honoured to bring Diabetes Asia 2026 to Kuching, where local and international experts can come together to build new collaborations, inspire innovation and ultimately improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes."

Since its inception in 2008, the Diabetes Asia Conference has provided a dedicated platform for advancing diabetes care in Asian populations through scientific exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration and continuing medical education. This year's conference returns to East Malaysia with the support of the Sarawak Government through Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), reinforcing Sarawak's reputation as a preferred destination for international medical and scientific conferences.

DAC 2026 will feature internationally recognised experts from Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, alongside approximately 30 Malaysian specialists representing endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology, paediatric endocrinology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, nutrition, pharmacy and diabetes education.

The scientific programme features plenary lectures, symposiums, expert case discussions and Meet-the-Professor sessions covering the latest advances in obesity management, GLP-1 therapies, diabetes technology, cardiovascular and kidney protection, precision medicine, nutrition, mental health, paediatric diabetes and emerging treatments. Together with an accompanying exhibition and networking programme, the conference aims to foster meaningful collaboration between clinicians, researchers, academia and industry partners while supporting Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Another highlight of DAC 2026 is its Free Paper Presentation, offering researchers the opportunity to present original clinical and scientific studies relating to diabetes and its associated complications. Outstanding submissions will be recognised through the Best Oral Presentation Awards and Best Poster Presentation Awards, with cash prizes of up to RM3,000. Abstract submissions close on 1 September 2026.

Professor Mustaffa added that hosting the conference in Sarawak reflects the state's growing standing as an international destination for knowledge exchange and professional development.

"Hosting Diabetes Asia 2026 reflects Sarawak's growing reputation as a destination for international medical and scientific conferences. Beyond the exchange of knowledge, delegates will experience Sarawak's unique culture and hospitality while contributing to the state's growing business events economy."

"Diabetes care is evolving faster today than at any time in history. Innovation only improves lives when healthcare professionals continue learning and working together."

Registration remains open for both physical and virtual participation, with early bird rates available until 1 September 2026. Healthcare professionals interested in attending or presenting research can register and obtain further information through the National Diabetes Institute at www.nadidiabetes.com.

SOURCE Diabetes Asia 2026