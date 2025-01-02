KuCoin Advances the "Menstrual Equity Project", Benefiting 4,000 Women in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2024, the "Menstrual Equity Project", jointly initiated by KuCoin, Global CSR Foundation, and the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), has made new progress. The second batch of aid supplies has been successfully shipped to the Bahamas, providing urgently needed sanitary products for 4,000 local women and effectively improving their quality of life.

The "Menstrual Equity Project" aims to offer sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions to marginalized women and girls, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the oldest multi-specialty medical organization promoting women's advancement in the medical field and improving women's health, AMWA's mission is in perfect alignment with KuCoin's commitment to social responsibility.

With the support of the Office of the First Lady of Commonwealth of Bahamas H. E. Ann Marie Davis, this round of donated materials focuses on disposable menstrual pads. This decision reflects the local challenges of water scarcity and high washing costs, while also providing essential emergency supplies for women during natural disasters such as hurricanes and typhoons.

Since KuCoin made a firm commitment to social welfare initiatives during the "KuCoin Green Future Gala" at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in 2023, the company has actively fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities. The "Menstrual Equity Project" has become a key initiative under this commitment.

In March 2024, the project's first phase was implemented, distributing 1,000 menstrual kits—each containing 10 sanitary pads and 2 menstrual cups—to Suriname, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and domestic violence shelters in New York and California.

The smooth delivery of the second batch of supplies to the Bahamas will benefit 4,000 women.

Jing Zhao Cesarone, President of Global CSR Foundation, commented: "KuCoin has set a remarkable example in addressing period poverty in underserved regions, demonstrating its enthusiasm and dedication to social responsibility."

Nancy Cheung, KuCoin's Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), emphasized: "As a global leader in the digital economy, KuCoin is committed to advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on key areas such as climate change, health, and education, driving more philanthropic initiatives to fruition. We also plan to expand the scope of the 'Menstrual Equity Project,' collaborating with more international organizations to improve women's living conditions and contribute to global sustainable development."

