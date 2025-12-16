KuCoin and Casual Films Celebrate Top Honors for KuCoin Brand Film Featuring Adam Scott at the 2025 Vega Awards: Season 2

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Vega Digital Awards has unveiled the winners of its Season 2 competition, spotlighting outstanding achievements from creators and companies pushing the boundaries of digital media, communication, and innovation. Marking its 10th anniversary, the competition attracted more than 1,200 entries from around the world, reflecting the diversity, ambition, and creativity shaping today's digital landscape.

Among this year's top honorees is Casual Films, recognized for the KuCoin Brand Film featuring Adam Scott. The film, which powerfully highlights themes of precision, discipline, and trust, was produced in collaboration with KuCoin and went on to earn four Platinum and one Gold distinction. The entry deeply impressed judges with its originality, cinematic execution, and strong digital resonance.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said: "This award is not only a recognition of our creative expression, but also a reflection of KuCoin's steady progress in building a compliant and trustworthy presence in global markets. Our collaboration with Adam Scott enables us to communicate KuCoin's values of trust, transparency, and security in a more authentic and relatable way. Moving forward, we will continue to drive the industry forward responsibly, creating content that brings greater clarity and confidence to users around the world."

Executive Producer and Creative Director Thomas J Elliott from Casual Hong Kong and Greater China had the following to say about the campaign, the win and what it means to the Casual team: "We are incredibly honoured and humbled that KuCoin's brand film with Adam Scott has been recognized with four Platinum and one Gold Vega Digital Awards by the international panel of judges. This brand film was a creative drive to connect the precision and trust inherent in elite performance with the secure, reliable world of KuCoin. To have our work celebrated with such distinction by the Vega Awards is a powerful affirmation of the team's dedication to innovative storytelling and our successful partnership with KuCoin in making the abstract tangible and engaging for their global audiences. At Casual Films, we believe the most powerful brand narratives are those that resonate on an emotional level. The remarkable recognition of the KuCoin brand film by the Vega Awards is a wonderful validation of our team's dedication to craft and innovation."

This brand film forms part of KuCoin's continued global expansion and made its debut in Australia alongside KuCoin's recent registration as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) provider with AUSTRAC. This milestone enhances regulatory oversight and reaffirms KuCoin's long-term commitment to the Australian market.

As KuCoin deepens its connection with Australian audiences, the spectacular recent performance of brand ambassador Adam Scott on his home soil provides an uplifting moment for local fans. Scott secured his second title at the Cathedral Invitational with a decisive 1st-place finish. This victory capped a brilliant run, which also included a 7th-place finish at the Australian PGA Championship and a strong 5th-place finish at the Crown Australian Open. This perfectly reinforces the shared themes of precision, discipline, and trust found across both the creative campaign and KuCoin's broader brand presence in Australia.

For more details about the winning project or the team behind it, visit: https://vegaawards.com/winner-info.php?id=48771

Grand Jury Panel

The judging process was conducted by a distinguished international jury of digital experts, ensuring credibility and fairness through blind judging. This year's panel featured Klaus Sommer Paulsen (AdventureLAB), Vasile B Tiplea (Colgate-Palmolive), Olivia Santilli (Cummins & Partners), Aleksandr Volodkovich (T-Bank), Kushal Birari (Mother New York), and Xiaobi Pan (Amazon), among others.

Global Participation & International Brands

This season welcomed entries from some of the world's most recognized organizations, including Google, GRAMCO Limited, Chinachem Group, NKSFB, Toronto Film School, Blue Telescope, Groove Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design, and IrisWave. Projects developed for prominent clients such as Electronic Development Labs, Inc., Princess Cruises, PIGEON (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., Resorts World Singapore, PuroClean, Edmond de Rothschild, and Delta Flight Museum further emphasized Vega's ability to connect global brands with emerging digital innovators.

"The pace of digital transformation has never been faster, and these winners embody what it means to stay ahead," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "Harnessing creativity and technology, they create work that captivates audiences and drives lasting impact. Their achievements prove the future of digital belongs to those bold enough to innovate and inspire."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, security, and innovation, serving more than 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About Casual

Casual specialises in video content for business.

For over two decades, we have helped Fortune 500 companies:

Increase brand awareness and appeal

Attract and retain the best candidates

Explain complex products and services

Train and develop their staff

Casual are video consultants; expert filmmakers fluent in the language of corporate communications. Our proven ability to achieve business objectives with video is what makes us special. Our internal team use their vast experience to help our clients maximise the possibilities of video. We do it better than anyone else.

We are flexible and surprisingly useful, priding ourselves on our client service. We match our processes to the unique requirements of our clients, delivering outstanding results through effective, efficient and remarkably enjoyable partnerships.

Casual. Making video. Round the world. Round the clock.

Learn more: https://www.casualfilms.com

About Vega Digital Awards

The Vega Digital Awards is an international competition dedicated to honoring digital excellence across websites, apps, video, social campaigns, and more. For a decade, it has celebrated creative talent redefining how brands communicate and tell stories in the digital era.

Website: vegaawards.com

Facebook: vegaawards

X: vegaawards

Instagram: vegaawards

Media Partner: Muse.World

SOURCE KuCoin