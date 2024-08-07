KuCoin Announces Strategic Partnership with Web3 Group EVG to Accelerate Community Growth and Crypto Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Everest Ventures Group (EVG), a Web3 operating group driving mass adoption of Web3. This collaboration aims to accelerate community growth and enhance crypto adoption, making digital assets more accessible and appealing to a broader consumer base.

The strategic partnership between KuCoin and EVG will focus on the following three aspects:

Accelerating Community Growth and Crypto Adoption: The strategic partnership between KuCoin and EVG aims to drive significant community growth and enhance crypto adoption by making cryptocurrency more accessible and user-friendly for consumers worldwide. Both parties are dedicated to achieving this goal, ensuring that cryptocurrency becomes more approachable and convenient for users across the globe.



Launching the KuCoin X EVG Ecosystem GemPool Series: As part of this alliance, EVG's innovative projects will have the chance to be launched on KuCoin's new platform, GemPool. GemPool is a LaunchPool platform on the KuCoin exchange that allows users to stake their crypto assets to earn token airdrops from new projects. KuCoin GemPool offers flexibility by enabling users to stake and unstake their tokens in different pools, allowing participants to manage their assets efficiently.



Expanding the Web3 Ecosystem for Greater Accessibility: This initiative could also provide the KuCoin community with more opportunities to access early projects while providing EVG's projects with greater visibility and robust support, ensuring a smooth entry into the market for consumer-oriented blockchain applications. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, both are committed to expanding the Web3 ecosystem, creating more accessible platforms and consumer projects, and driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies.

"We are excited to partner with EVG to further our mission of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. This partnership not only accelerates community growth but also enhances the overall adoption of crypto assets. We believe that by working together, we can drive significant advancements in the Web3 ecosystem." – Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin.

"We're excited to partner with KuCoin and introduce our next-gen consumer products to their massive global user base. With over 34 million users, KuCoin and its newly launched GemPool will be a game changer in creating a more accessible and engaging environment for users to explore Web3 consumer products." – Allen Ng, Cofounder and CEO of EVG.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

About Everest Ventures Group (EVG)

Founded in 2018, Everest Ventures Group (EVG) is a Web3 operating group driving mass adoption of Web3. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a global team of 300+ individuals, EVG has built 15+ products across various sectors, including SocialFi (OpenSocial Protocol, Somon, Zeek), gaming and culture (Mugen Interactive, Legend of Arcadia, Last Odyssey, LiveArt), and fintech (Aspen Digital). As an early investor and lead advisor, EVG has contributed to 10+ unicorns and 150+ defining projects such as Celestia, Berachain, and Wormhole. Learn more at www.evg.co

SOURCE KuCoin