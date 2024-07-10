KuCoin Becomes Title Sponsor for the Third Edition of India Blockchain Tour

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, known as "the People's Exchange," is excited to announce its title sponsorship for the third edition of the India Blockchain Tour. This prominent event will take place across six major Indian cities, starting from New Delhi and traveling through Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and concluding in Kolkata, from July 13 to August 31, 2024. Earlier this year, KuCoin was one of the first global crypto exchanges to register with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The India Blockchain Tour will unite blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, developers, and innovators from across the country to explore the latest trends in Web3, blockchain technology, and the future of digital finance. According to KuCoin's "Into the Cryptoverse Report (India Version)," over 115 million Indians have already invested in cryptocurrencies, with projections suggesting that by 2030, the total value of crypto investments in India will exceed US$241 million. This significant growth highlights the crucial role of Web3 events like the India Blockchain Tour in advancing decentralized networks.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, emphasized the company's commitment to these principles in a recent interview: "As the industry has evolved, so has our approach to governance and technology. We have restructured our organization, upgraded our systems, and played a pivotal role in establishing new industry standards in compliance. Our investment in innovative programs and advanced technologies for compliance and security underscores our dedication to customer protection."

KuCoin recently launched the "Historic Carnival" campaign for Indian users, offering exciting rewards for both new and existing users. Participants can take part in events such as the Weekly Futures Trading Challenge and the Margin Event, with opportunities to win a Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, airdrops, and cash rewards. This campaign adds an extra layer of excitement to the India Blockchain Tour.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

