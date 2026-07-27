KuCoin Congratulates Global Brand Ambassador Tadej Pogačar on Historic Fifth Tour de France Title

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, congratulates its Global Brand Ambassador, Tadej Pogačar, on winning the 2026 Tour de France, securing his fifth Tour de France title and further cementing his place among the greatest riders in the history of professional cycling.

Pogačar's latest victory is the culmination of years of extraordinary discipline, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Across every climb, every challenge, and every defining moment of the race, he has once again demonstrated why he stands among cycling's all-time greats. His journey is a powerful reminder that greatness is never achieved overnight—it is earned through consistency, perseverance, and the determination to keep moving forward.

Pogačar's fifth Tour de France title also marks the first major milestone in KuCoin's partnerships with both UAE Team Emirates–XRG and the champion, united by a shared belief that greatness is earned over time. Together, these partnerships celebrate the values that define champions—discipline, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of long-term excellence.

"Congratulations to Tadej on an extraordinary fifth Tour de France title," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Winning the Tour de France once is an extraordinary achievement. Winning it five times is the result of years of unwavering commitment, resilience, and consistency. Those same values inspire everything we do at KuCoin as we continue earning the trust of millions of users through responsible innovation and long-term commitment. We are proud to celebrate this historic moment with Tadej, UAE Team Emirates–XRG, and cycling fans around the world."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

SOURCE KuCoin