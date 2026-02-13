KuCoin Launches KuCoin Feed 2.0 and KuCoin Live, Building a "Content-to-Trade" Social Trading Ecosystem

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the global launch of KuCoin Live and the evolution of KuCoin Feed 2.0—a major upgrade to its content and community layer that connects real-time market conversation with professional-grade execution inside the KuCoin App. Together, the updates are designed to bring market discussion and trading-native tools into one seamless experience, helping users move from insight to action in a purpose-built environment for cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The launch marks the next phase of KuCoin Feed's evolution into a sustainable user-generated content (UGC) ecosystem that encourages interaction and swift, informed decisions. It addresses a long-standing industry gap: market intelligence and community discussion often live on one platform, while execution happens elsewhere—creating friction, fragmentation, and delayed decision-making. KuCoin Feed 2.0 and KuCoin Live bring these workflows closer together, building on KuCoin's previously announced KuCoin Feed, an AI-powered, all-in-one crypto intelligence center that consolidates news, market signals, and insights into a single interface to support faster, more informed decisions.

KuCoin Feed 2.0 is built on a simple principle: content should lead to action. Designed to encourage interactions and swift, informed decisions rather than passive scrolling, it introduces a more executable social experience through KuCoin Live, where creators and community leaders can host real-time sessions for market analysis, technical analysis, and interactive engagement. Within Feed 2.0, embedded formats such as Trade Cards, help users translate ideas into clear inputs for their own evaluation and execution directly in-app. Additional interactive tools—including polls and tighter integration across trending topics and token related information pages—encourage active participation and higher-quality discussion, creating a continuous content-to-trade loop without leaving the KuCoin App.

KuCoin views this release as an important step in advancing how trading platforms can serve users—not only as venues for execution, but as integrated environments where market intelligence, community interaction, and decision-making converge. By shaping an actionable UGC ecosystem, KuCoin aims to elevate the standard for social trading by aligning influence more closely with transparency, skill, and outcomes.

To support long-term quality and user safety, the update also includes a robust backend management system featuring AI-assisted monitoring and risk controls, designed to maintain a safe and professional community environment as the ecosystem scales globally.

KuCoin Live and KuCoin Feed 2.0 are now available to global users via the KuCoin App. Learn more about KuCoin Feed and KuCoin Live .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

