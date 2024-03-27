KuCoin's Head of Key Account Discusses the Fusion of Decentralized Finance and Traditional Banking at WOW Summit 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to share the participation of Alvin Hu, Head of Key Account of KuCoin, in the WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024. Held with the aim of connecting leaders from the Web2 and Web3 sectors for high-level networking and discussions, the WOW Summit has become a cornerstone event for industry pioneers.

In a panel titled "Decentralized Finance and Traditional Banking: A Comparative Study," moderated by George Galoyan from Spatha Protocol and DAO.vc, Alvin was joined by distinguished panelists from HSBC, BeInCrypto, and Supra, to delve into the intersections between Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and traditional banking systems. Panelists included Bugra Celik, Director of Digital Assets at Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC; Benjamin Chodroff, Head of HSBC Lab, Innovation and Ventures; Yun Cai, Global Business Development, Asia Head at BeInCrypto; and Joshua D. Tobkin, CEO & Co-Founder at Supra.

Alvin shared profound insights and emphasized the importance of integrating DeFi with traditional finance to unlock new possibilities and drive forward the global financial ecosystem. "DeFi and traditional banking are not at odds, but rather, they can coalesce to foster a more accessible and innovative financial world," Alvin remarked, "The convergence of decentralized finance and traditional finance holds the promise of democratizing access to financial services, enabling individuals worldwide to engage in a more equitable financial system with lower barriers to entry, improved financial privacy, and innovative financial products tailored to meet diverse needs."

KuCoin remains committed to serving the global user base, pioneering innovative pathways in the crypto space. Its dedication to blending the strengths of decentralized and traditional finance is a testament to the vision of creating a more inclusive, secure, and versatile financial ecosystem. Through continuous exploration and strategic partnerships, KuCoin aims to empower individuals around the world with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape confidently.

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 7 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com.

