KUKA Deepsleep Boxes Gain Popularity, Empowering the Asian Games Event Coverage with Deep Sleep Services

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8th, the 19th Asian Games concluded successfully. As the Official Mattress Exclusive Supplier for the Hangzhou Asian Games for this edition, KUKA HOME, with the aid of Deep Sleep Technology, continued to provide exceptional support for this grand event.

KUKA HOME focused on offering considerate deep sleep assurance services for three core groups at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, covering athletes, international media reporters and staff. To ensure that media staff could quickly rejuvenate amidst in demanding event coverage, in addition to providing the high-quality Asian Games series deep sleep mattresses, KUKA HOME also set up deepsleep boxes at the Hangzhou Asian Games Main Media Center. This marks the first time in the Asian Games history that an official sleep and rest area has been provided for the media staff.

In the deepsleep area of the main media center, KUKA HOME not only meticulously planned the "hardware" setup of the deepsleep boxes but also provided thoughtful and attentive 24-hour operational services. Each deepsleep box is equipped with the new WinFresh Technology featuring the Asian Games series of deep sleep mattresses.

In recent days, KUKA HOME's deepsleep boxes have been fully booked every day. Young journalists Shaikhah AI Tamimi from Kuwait and Danna Thaer Khales Kharaz from Palestine visited KUKA HOME's deepsleep boxes and were deeply impressed by the effective sound insulation, the fragrance of Long Jing tea, and the white noise taken from the West Lake's breeze.

The establishment of KUKA HOME's deepsleep boxes embodies the organizing principle of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which revolves around "putting people first" and "treating guests with courtesy". For KUKA HOME, "people" have always been the core of home furnishing products, and "human needs" has consistently guided KUKA HOME's technological innovation and product iteration.

SOURCE KUKA HOME